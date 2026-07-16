How will the English regulator change under Jonathan Walters?

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Two months after Jonathan Walters took over as chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing, the organisation is already changing track. Eliza Parr sits down with Mr Walters to find out more about his approach. Photography by Paul Moffatt
Jonathan Walters looks, on the face of it, like the continuity pick for the top job at the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
He has spent the past seven years as deputy to Fiona MacGregor, who stepped down at the end of April. And they’d worked together even longer, first collaborating on a project in 2004 when they both worked at the regulator, then known as the Housing Corporation.
“I think Fiona and I were driven by much the same values,” Mr Walters says, reeling off a list of examples. These include a commitment to public service and a belief in the difference that social housing can make to people’s lives, and the importance of keeping and building as much social housing as possible.
But Mr Walters says that regulation under his watch won’t be entirely business as usual.
“I’m not Fiona,” he points out, “I think I’ve probably got a slightly different style, and I think the regulator is just having to move on and adapt. The world outside, it’s changing so fast, we need to really make sure we’re keeping up to pace with that.”
After almost two months in the role, he sits down with Inside Housing to discuss how his leadership will differ to that of his predecessor, and what the English regulator might have to do differently if it’s to keep up with that changing world.
We meet at the RSH’s Manchester office, mercifully air-conditioned amid a nationwide heatwave. Mr Walters is usually based in London, but he’s made the journey north for the annual Housing 2026 conference, where he’s due to speak on a panel about the sector’s ‘competing priorities’. The panel poses the question: what will it take to balance safety, quality and new supply in a decade of tightening resources?
Before getting into such knotty issues, Mr Walters talks about the transition from deputy to chief executive. “The buck stops with you – I’m very conscious of being accountable to the sector, to the board, to parliament, to the millions of people that rely on social housing. And that feels like a really big responsibility – it did anyway, but it just kind of takes it to the next level,” he says.
The new job is surely more stressful, then? “It was pretty stressful before,” Mr Walters laughs. That kind of pressure, however, seems to be exactly why he’s stuck around at the regulator, and its previous iterations, for so long. “There are certainly days when you think, ‘Oh gosh, it’s been a really tough day,’ but I genuinely wake up every morning excited to go into work, and that’s why I’ve stayed in the sector.”
He has, however, been tempted away more than once. He spent 18 months at consultancy Hacas Chapman Hendy, which was later folded into Tribal Group, and he almost left the regulator in 2017 for a job at credit ratings agency Moody’s, but changed his mind and stayed at the RSH.
“When I really looked at it, I thought, ‘Oh no, actually, I really want the whole package – the finance, the making the difference on the ground, all of it together,’” Mr Walters says. This combination of politics, public service, finance and doing something meaningful is what makes regulation “a bit addictive... and really hard to step away from”, he adds.
His passion for finance – having qualified as an accountant after obtaining a degree in history and politics – is also what makes him a different leader to Ms MacGregor. “I think naturally I’ve got a more financial bent, given my background and experience,” he says.
Mr Walters sees himself as a “big picture” person, more focused on driving strategic direction than on the details. “That’s why we worked well together... Fiona was great at the detail. I need other people around me that can do that piece, because that’s not going to be me.”
Fitting, then, that Mr Walters takes the helm of the organisation just as it begins a strategic conversation with the sector about how to future-proof regulation. Last month, the RSH published a 40-page discussion document – titled More and better social homes – laying out its initial thinking on how it might alter its economic regulation to support a more efficient and financially resilient sector.
It’s been about a decade since the regulator updated its economic standards, during which time the sector has grown in scale and complexity. This, Mr Walters says, is the reason the RSH must change approach, because the sector is “likely to remain under significant financial pressure over the next five to 10 years”.
The changes proposed include a new requirement for social housing to take a “central role” in providers’ activities, minimum performance levels on key financial metrics, and greater accountability for landlords to maximise their development capacity.
“It’s a really difficult trick we’re trying to pull off here. We’re trying to give people greater clarity about our expectations”
But along with potential new burdens, there are also proposals for ways in which the regulator could be more permissive to allow for greater investment in new homes. Accepting a higher level of risk, however, would come with a higher likelihood of financial failure and loss of homes, the regulator admitted in its discussion document.
Is Mr Walters concerned that more providers could go bust under his tenure, if he loosens any strings?
Mr Walters chuckles slightly at the bluntness of the question, and points out that “plenty of housing organisations have failed” in the past. “We’re really unsentimental about any one organisation. I don’t mind if a particular organisation fails – I need them to be able to fail in such a way that we can protect the social housing assets, the tenants and the creditors secured on them.”
His concern, then, is not the number of landlords failing, but instead their ability to “fail safely”. “What we worry about is things like you’ve seen in the water sector, where you end up with assets that are incredibly highly leveraged, and then they’re really hard to protect and defend,” he explains.
Here, Mr Walters alludes to well-reported concerns about the financial structure of privately owned water companies, most notably Thames Water, which have faced strong criticism for relying on high leverage.
When I ask whether, overall, the new strategy will mean regulation is more permissive or more stringent, Mr Walters suggests it is treading a fine line.
“It’s a really difficult trick we’re trying to pull off here. We’re trying to give people greater clarity about our expectations. We’re trying to make our regulation more risk-focused, so where there are particular types of organisation where we need additional assurance, we want to be able to do that,” he says.
But the reason for this, Mr Walters adds, is so the regulator can then “get more out of the way of organisations, so they can get on and deliver”.
Striking this balance is no small feat. “If we get it wrong,” he says, “you end up being overly bureaucratic and you start getting in the way, and people start worrying too much about the regulator. If you go too far the other way, people will just load up on risk, and then we’ll have failure further down the line.”
This is why the RSH wants to take its time and open up a discussion before going to formal consultation, Mr Walters says.
Indeed, providers have already started to hint they are worried about over-regulation. Speaking at Housing 2026, Mark Washer, chief executive of housing association Sovereign Network Group, said the sector needs to be “really wary of the regulator... entering the boardroom”. On the same panel, Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, assured concerned landlords that the regulator has “no desire to be shadow directors”.
In her exit interview with Inside Housing in April, former RSH boss Ms MacGregor predicted a “steady stream” of new players looking to enter the sector, attracted by the hefty Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).
Mr Walters will not be drawn on a more precise prediction for further growth in the for-profit sector, but he thinks the major institutional players will continue to grow their businesses. As for the “more speculative players who are perhaps looking at this sector”, Mr Walters suggests they may “choose to go somewhere else, if other options appear”.
He also highlights that the for-profit sector still owns fewer than 100,000 homes, while the rest of the sector is getting on for three million. “There will just always be more homes being built by the not-for-profit sector, I suspect,” he adds.
“People always jump to financing [but] it’s not just about financing, it’s about operations, about how you structure yourself, it’s about how you deliver your services to tenants”
While Mr Walters hopes the sector has moved past the binary debate over whether for-profit providers are good or bad, he is clear the regulator must draw some lines. “One of the reasons we’re having the discussion is to bring people together and say, ‘Well, we’ve got to draw the line somewhere, we can’t say it’s just a free for all.’”
One line that could be drawn, according to the regulator’s proposals, is a new requirement setting out the central role social housing should play in social landlords’ work. Mr Walters says certain structures, particularly those where the social housing assets are not under the control of the landlord, “may not work in the world that we painted in the discussion document”.
The RSH has also been openly critical of the model at shared ownership specialist Heylo, four subsidiaries of which went into administration earlier this year. The for-profit provider’s ownership structure left it with “limited ability to assess, manage and address risks to its social homes”, the regulator had pointed out.
Beyond for-profits, Mr Walters says the refreshed regulatory approach is about creating an environment where all registered providers can “take more risks, as that is where innovation ultimately is”.
“People always jump to financing [but] it’s not just about financing, it’s about operations, about how you structure yourself, it’s about how you deliver your services to tenants – the whole range of ways in which you can be innovating. It’s not just about equity versus debt or any of those kinds of conversations,” he says.
He accepts risk appetite across the sector may not be high, describing it as “small ‘c’ conservative” when it comes to innovation. But Mr Walters is clear that the sector must be open to it: “We’re trying to say, ‘Actually, given the scale of the problems we’ve all got to solve, we are going to have to see more risks being taken.’”
Mr Walters also warns providers against using the regulator as a scapegoat when justifying their risk-averse decisions, particularly relating to new supply or when discussing how services are delivered with local authorities. “If you don’t want to do it, that’s your decision, but you’ve got to be able to explain it. Don’t say, ‘Oh, the nasty regulator is stopping us,’” he says.
But any risks must be sensible and managed, he stresses, given the challenges the sector will face over the next decade. For housing associations, this includes high interest rates and the continuing need to invest in both existing and new homes. In terms of the wider political context, Mr Walters says the government will see more and more pressure on public spending, which “will probably play out into housing in some way”.
Looking back over his years in regulation, Mr Walters recognises that social landlords today are working in a uniquely difficult landscape. In the past, the boards of social landlords were not facing down the same level of complexity.
He recalls attending a board meeting 20 years ago that began with a three-course dinner and wine. “Then they made important decisions after a glass or two of wine and, frankly, given what they were facing, they probably weren’t going to get it so badly wrong. You couldn’t do that today.”
Despite these challenges, the regulator is not shying away from pushing landlords harder on delivery. The discussion document suggests the RSH could hold providers to account on appraising and using their development capacity, to help the sector as a whole to build more homes.
Does this mean that, currently, some providers are not pulling their weight? Answering diplomatically, Mr Walters says “possibly there are some providers who need to look really carefully at how they’re encouraging new supply”.
And for some, he suggests the “temptation can be to... hunker down” in the face of a difficult operating environment. “But I think sometimes the job of the regulator is just to push people a bit harder to say, ‘Actually, have you got worn down? How do you get yourself out of that?’”
Mr Walters is unspecific about the types of organisations that may need to be challenged on their development ambition, noting that size is not always a determinant. Instead, he says, it is “often about bandwidths at a senior level”.
New supply “has always been right at the heart” of the RSH’s financial regulation of landlords, Mr Walters says, given it provides confidence to investors, which in turn unlocks funding for new homes. But he accepts that the focus in recent years has, rightly, been on consumer regulation.
In April, a day after Mr Walters’ appointment, housing secretary Steve Reed asked him to consider how the regulatory framework “can better reflect the importance of new supply” as well as support increased investment in the sector.
“There are ultimately two narratives about regulators: either we’re getting in the way of innovation and stifling it, or asleep at the wheel and watching people drive over the cliff”
It is no surprise, then, that the regulator’s proposals place equal emphasis on both “more and better” homes. And social landlords themselves have described the pressure to deliver, given the government has answered many of the sector’s asks, including a rent settlement, rent convergence and a £39bn grant programme. In fact, at Housing 2026, Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing, warned his peers of the risk the sector is seen as “moaning, bleating and negative”.
On this, Mr Walters says: “There is a broad recognition across the sector that despite [the] challenges, they were given the tools they asked for from government, so there is now a responsibility to deliver.”
He also suggests that the sector may need to up its PR game. “I think the sector does need to do some thinking about how it talks to the rest of the world about how it operates,” he says.
He recalls the scrutiny that social landlords faced from campaigners such as Kwajo Tweneboa and Daniel Hewitt over conditions in social housing. This, Mr Walters says, was “a bit of a wake-up call” for some in the sector.
“They have kind of always assumed, ‘Well, look, we’re charitable organisations,’ and most people in housing are here because they have the values that make them want to work in housing, so that I think some of the sector was not self-critical enough,” he adds.
Big, strategic questions about financial models and a social landlord’s purpose aside, many in the sector may simply want to know if the RSH’s new approach will mean a heavier regulatory burden.
Mr Walters does not have an entirely straightforward answer, suggesting that if the regulator has assurance in some areas, it can pull back in others.
And he returns again to the tightrope he will have to navigate in the coming months and years: “There are ultimately two narratives about regulators: either we’re getting in the way of innovation and stifling it, or asleep at the wheel and watching people drive over the cliff.
“The sector has said, ‘We still need regulation; we need smart regulation.’ So that’s what we’re aiming for – smart regulation that allows us to walk that line.”
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