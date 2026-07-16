How will the English regulator change under Jonathan Walters?

When I ask whether, overall, the new strategy will mean regulation is more permissive or more stringent, Mr Walters suggests it is treading a fine line.

“It’s a really difficult trick we’re trying to pull off here. We’re trying to give people greater clarity about our expectations. We’re trying to make our regulation more risk-focused, so where there are particular types of organisation where we need additional assurance, we want to be able to do that,” he says.

But the reason for this, Mr Walters adds, is so the regulator can then “get more out of the way of organisations, so they can get on and deliver”.

Striking this balance is no small feat. “If we get it wrong,” he says, “you end up being overly bureaucratic and you start getting in the way, and people start worrying too much about the regulator. If you go too far the other way, people will just load up on risk, and then we’ll have failure further down the line.”

This is why the RSH wants to take its time and open up a discussion before going to formal consultation, Mr Walters says.

Indeed, providers have already started to hint they are worried about over-regulation. Speaking at Housing 2026, Mark Washer, chief executive of housing association Sovereign Network Group, said the sector needs to be “really wary of the regulator... entering the boardroom”. On the same panel, Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, assured concerned landlords that the regulator has “no desire to be shadow directors”.

New entrants

In her exit interview with Inside Housing in April, former RSH boss Ms MacGregor predicted a “steady stream” of new players looking to enter the sector, attracted by the hefty Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).

Mr Walters will not be drawn on a more precise prediction for further growth in the for-profit sector, but he thinks the major institutional players will continue to grow their businesses. As for the “more speculative players who are perhaps looking at this sector”, Mr Walters suggests they may “choose to go somewhere else, if other options appear”.

He also highlights that the for-profit sector still owns fewer than 100,000 homes, while the rest of the sector is getting on for three million. “There will just always be more homes being built by the not-for-profit sector, I suspect,” he adds.

“People always jump to financing [but] it’s not just about financing, it’s about operations, about how you structure yourself, it’s about how you deliver your services to tenants”

While Mr Walters hopes the sector has moved past the binary debate over whether for-profit providers are good or bad, he is clear the regulator must draw some lines. “One of the reasons we’re having the discussion is to bring people together and say, ‘Well, we’ve got to draw the line somewhere, we can’t say it’s just a free for all.’”

One line that could be drawn, according to the regulator’s proposals, is a new requirement setting out the central role social housing should play in social landlords’ work. Mr Walters says certain structures, particularly those where the social housing assets are not under the control of the landlord, “may not work in the world that we painted in the discussion document”.

The RSH has also been openly critical of the model at shared ownership specialist Heylo, four subsidiaries of which went into administration earlier this year. The for-profit provider’s ownership structure left it with “limited ability to assess, manage and address risks to its social homes”, the regulator had pointed out.

Innovation and risk appetite

Beyond for-profits, Mr Walters says the refreshed regulatory approach is about creating an environment where all registered providers can “take more risks, as that is where innovation ultimately is”.

“People always jump to financing [but] it’s not just about financing, it’s about operations, about how you structure yourself, it’s about how you deliver your services to tenants – the whole range of ways in which you can be innovating. It’s not just about equity versus debt or any of those kinds of conversations,” he says.

He accepts risk appetite across the sector may not be high, describing it as “small ‘c’ conservative” when it comes to innovation. But Mr Walters is clear that the sector must be open to it: “We’re trying to say, ‘Actually, given the scale of the problems we’ve all got to solve, we are going to have to see more risks being taken.’”

Mr Walters also warns providers against using the regulator as a scapegoat when justifying their risk-averse decisions, particularly relating to new supply or when discussing how services are delivered with local authorities. “If you don’t want to do it, that’s your decision, but you’ve got to be able to explain it. Don’t say, ‘Oh, the nasty regulator is stopping us,’” he says.

But any risks must be sensible and managed, he stresses, given the challenges the sector will face over the next decade. For housing associations, this includes high interest rates and the continuing need to invest in both existing and new homes. In terms of the wider political context, Mr Walters says the government will see more and more pressure on public spending, which “will probably play out into housing in some way”.