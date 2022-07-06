How will the national resident panel impact tenant satisfaction?

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Tenant engagement has always been a sector talking point. But in the past few years, the issue has risen up the agenda. The chief reason has been the terrible events at Grenfell Tower in June 2017, when 72 people lost their lives. It subsequently emerged that tenants had warned their tenant management organisation that the building was a tragedy waiting to happen. It led the government to vow that “never again would the voices of residents go unheard”. The intervening years have also seen a series of high-profile exposés of tenants living with disrepair despite many attempts to get their landlord to fix their homes.

This has culminated in the government this month publishing its long-awaited Social Housing Regulation Bill. It means underperforming landlords are set to face Ofsted-style inspections and unlimited fines. Tenants will also get more of a voice when the proposals become law. This will include a new 250-person residents’ panel that will meet every four months to share its experiences with government ministers. Housing association tenants will also be able to request information from their landlord, similar to how the Freedom of Information Act works for public bodies.

Tenants will also be able to rate their landlord under new measures. As part of this, the Regulator of Social Housing launched a 12-week consultation last December. Social landlords are expected to start collecting data from April 2023, with the regulator due to publish the first set of data in autumn 2024.

But how are housing associations preparing for these new measures? A new survey by Inside Housing, in partnership with Capita, reveals that many have already been ramping up their efforts on tenant engagement. However, some have concerns over whether they have the resource to handle more data, whether they have the appropriate data capture systems and if tenants are prepared to engage with more surveys.