How will the new SFHA chief keep housing on the agenda for Scotland’s election?

At Barnardo’s, it was the impact of temporary accommodation on children. At Marie Curie, he was struck by stories of critically ill patients struggling to get suitable housing, from patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease being discharged to damp and mouldy homes, to a motor neurone disease patient unable to live with family as they could not get adaptations.

For this veteran of the third sector, then, applying for the SFHA job earlier this year was “almost a no-brainer”.

Given that these problems so often fall under the remit of housing associations, does Mr Meade see part of his role being to challenge the sector to do better?

He responds that the sector is doing “everything in its power” and highlights the constraints it faces from wider failures in the system. With adaptations, social landlords often face a “lack of resource to actually deliver those adaptations on time”, he says.

The SFHA is hearing now that “one of the biggest barriers is a lack of occupational therapists to do assessments, and that’s holding up the whole system”.

“I want to make sure that government sees that every priority it has is rooted in social housing”

On damp and mould, he highlights that this is a problem not just in social housing, but also often in the private rented sector and other tenures. “Also, equally, it might be bound to things like fuel poverty – if you haven’t got the money to heat your home, then that makes a huge difference,” he adds.

“Certainly, from what I understand, having come into this sector, housing associations do an awful lot to get that right, but it needs the rest of the system to be just as good.”

Before we met, I watched Mr Meade’s address to the conference, in which he name-checked just a few of the most pressing issues housing associations have at the forefront of their minds as Scotland prepares for its elections next May.

First up, there is the need for clarity from the government on which net zero standards landlords will have to meet, as the lack of information is delaying social landlords’ investment decisions. Second, housing associations are asking for public subsidy to help fund decarbonisation measures such as retrofit.

Housing associations also want an uplift in grant for new affordable homes. The SFHA is calling for £8.2bn over five years, which would help to deliver 15,500 homes a year, in line with research on housing need commissioned by the group and other housing organisations in Scotland.

Mairi McAllan, Scotland’s housing secretary, has so far committed to only £4.9bn of investment over the next four years, and in September she told Inside Housing that the 15,500 homes target is unrealistic given the squeeze on public finances.