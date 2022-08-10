How will the Social Housing Regulation Bill shape future services offered by landlords?

Emma Gilpin, national consultancy manager, Tpas

Emma Gilpin is Tpas’ newest consultancy manager, having started last year after working with Tpas for many years as an associate and a senior manager. She is a qualified broadcast journalist and communications/ customer engagement specialist with extensive experience, including for the BBC and across a range of public and charitable sector services.

With 15 years’ experience working in journalism and communications, Ms Gilpin is passionate about providing clear information and engaging effectively with people from a wide range of backgrounds and throughout all levels of organisations.

Having worked in the housing sector for the past 11 years – as a team leader, a senior manager and a consultant – she has highly developed skills, knowledge and understanding of engaging with tenants and residents, listening to their views, and using these to take evidence-based decisions and improve services.

Ms Gilpin has a core understanding of a range of services, having been responsible for customer engagement, customer communications, community development, management of open spaces including grounds maintenance, play areas and trees, internal and external communal areas, plus a community caretaking service.

Jonathan Higgs, chief executive, Raven Housing Trust

Jonathan Higgs started his housing career working for house builders before joining Gloucestershire Housing Association as development director, later becoming its chief executive.

Before joining Raven in 2010, he also held posts as chief executive of Oxford Citizens Housing Association and managing director of Home Group. He has been vice-chair of PlaceShapers and is currently one of its directors, and is a member of the National Housing Federation’s South East board.

With a degree in geography, a degree in town planning and a Master of Business Administration, Mr Higgs has been a non-executive director of two housing associations, an ALMO and a variety of regeneration bodies – which is where his passion lies. He is currently a non-executive director at Two Rivers Housing.

John Heald, global vice-president, customer experience sales and service, SAP

John Heald is focused on helping customers drive superior customer experiences and more effective sales engagements, by continually improving their customer service experiences, while working on better, more efficient sales engagements, across any form of interaction.

He is responsible for working with the development team on product direction and future development strategy within SAP’s customer engagement solution portfolio and marrying this up with the field team to ensure they are talking about the value SAP’s solutions are able to bring.

Mr Heald has been working in CRM and the broader customer experience area for more than 25 years and is enthusiastic about discussing best practices and advising on key questions concerning ever-changing customer expectations.

Sue Shirt, executive director for customer experience, Stonewater

Sue Shirt is Stonewater’s executive director for customer experience, and she has worked at an executive level for a range of organisations for the past 19 years.

She has dedicated her career to improving and modernising housing services, driving organisations to challenge their service delivery to meet the changing expectations of customers. Her focus is to ensure that Stonewater always demonstrates respect for those it serves, and that the customer remains central to decision-making.

Ms Shirt was part of the team that created Stonewater, focusing in particular on the development of customer-facing services and tenant scrutiny. Prior to this, her roles included housing consultant for a range of organisations, managing director for a rural LSVT organisation, and head of service in a former coal field regeneration area.

She is a graduate in economics, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Housing and a member of the Chartered Management Institute. Ms Shirt is a trustee for a domestic violence charity.