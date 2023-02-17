Question: “Is there a housing crisis in the UK?”

“Yes, there is a housing crisis in the UK. The housing crisis in the UK is characterised by a shortage of affordable housing, high house prices, and a lack of social housing. This has led to an increase in homelessness and people being unable to afford to buy or rent a home.

“The crisis is driven by a number of factors, including population growth, lack of new home building, and government policies that have favoured homeownership over renting.”

“I asked the AI: ‘How can we fix the housing crisis in the UK?’”

The above was written by a robot, believe it or not.

The author was actually ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot that can carry out any digital task you set it – whether that’s to write an essay, create a new app that rivals YouTube, or even write a whole book proposal. Understandably, the app is leaving workers anxious for their jobs, while schools and universities fear that essays will be written by robots rather than students.

While ChatGPT might say things that sound like a person speaking, there are some gaps in its statements.