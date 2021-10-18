HSE vows ‘proportionate and targeted’ approach to Building Safety Regulator

A number of fact sheets have been published by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) that outline the basic principles behind the new regulator, which is being set up in response to the systemic building safety issues uncovered by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Building Safety Regulator, which is being introduced following the passing of the Building Safety Bill earlier this year, will be given wide-ranging powers to monitor and intervene on matters of building safety.

As outlined in the bill, the regulator will have three main functions: overseeing the safety of all buildings, encouraging the improvement of competence in the built environment sector, and leading the implementation of a new regulatory regime for higher-risk buildings.

This new regulatory regime will apply to buildings that are at least 18 metres tall and will introduce the concept of ‘dutyholders’, which are organisations responsible for a building’s safety at different points in its lifetime.