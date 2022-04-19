Human decency missing from government’s offshore asylum policy, says G15 landlord

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) said it is deeply concerned by the government’s multimillion-pound immigration plan that will see asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats from France sent to Rwanda.

Under the plan, anyone who the government deems to have arrived “illegally” in the UK – such as on a boat or stowed in the back of a truck – can be deemed “inadmissible” to claim asylum in Britain.

They will then be detained in the UK before being forced on to a flight to the African country nearly 5,000 miles away, where they will be told to make their asylum claim instead.

MTVH, a 57,000-home landlord, has called on the government to reconsider the idea.