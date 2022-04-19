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Human decency missing from government’s offshore asylum policy, says G15 landlord

News19.04.22by Stephen Delahunty

The government should reconsider its controversial policy to process asylum applications in Rwanda as it “fails on the basic principle of needing to treat people with human decency”, according to a G15 landlord.

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LinkedIn IHMTVH said the government’s new multimillion-pound asylum policy should be reconsidered as it fails to treat people with human decency #UKhousing

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) said it is deeply concerned by the government’s multimillion-pound immigration plan that will see asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats from France sent to Rwanda.

Under the plan, anyone who the government deems to have arrived “illegally” in the UK – such as on a boat or stowed in the back of a truck – can be deemed “inadmissible” to claim asylum in Britain.

They will then be detained in the UK before being forced on to a flight to the African country nearly 5,000 miles away, where they will be told to make their asylum claim instead. 

MTVH, a 57,000-home landlord, has called on the government to reconsider the idea.

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A spokesperson for MTVH said that the association has a long history of providing homes and support to refugees and those seeking sanctuary in the UK. 

“For more than a decade our Migration Foundation has worked to support people arriving in this country and the communities they live in,” they said. 

“By giving people the tools and support they need to build a new life here – often after they have fled unimaginable suffering, persecution and war – people have the chance to live well and to contribute to society.

“At the heart of this approach is treating people decently and with humanity.”

The landlord highlighted an analysis by the Refugee Council that has shown how most people arriving by small boats across the Channel are likely to be fleeing persecution, with the majority later granted asylum. 

The MTVH spokesperson added: “We are deeply concerned about the government’s policy to process some people’s asylum applications through Rwanda.

“It fails on the basic principle of needing to treat people with human decency. We strongly urge the government to reconsider its approach.”

In response, the Home Office said: “This world-leading migration partnership will overhaul our broken asylum system, which is currently costing the UK taxpayer £1.5bn a year – the highest amount in two decades.

“It means those arriving dangerously, illegally or unnecessarily can be relocated to have their asylum claims considered and, if recognised as refugees, build their lives there.

“There is nothing in the UN Refugee Convention which prevents removal to a safe country. Under this agreement, Rwanda will process claims in accordance with national and international human rights laws.”

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