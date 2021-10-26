Hundreds in Housing First programme at ‘serious risk’ of returning to streets if funding stopped

A programme lead for one of the pilot areas said that now is “a very worrying time” for people involved in the scheme, which houses more than 1,000 former rough sleepers, as the government is yet to announce whether funding for the pilots will be extended beyond the end of March next year.

Housing First is a concept that sees rough sleepers moved immediately into permanent housing with wrap-around support, as opposed to the current system that sees people moved through temporary accommodation in order to prove they are ‘tenancy ready’.

Three government-funded Housing First pilots have been running in Greater Manchester, Liverpool and the West Midlands Combined Authority areas since 2018, however funding for the pilots is currently due to run out at the end of this financial year.

“If the funding doesn’t continue, it will have a huge impact on the people on the programme and people have told us they fear they will end up back on the streets, without the on-going support,” said Martine Whitehead, programme lead at Greater Manchester Housing First.