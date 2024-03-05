Hundreds of Aberdeen tenants to be permanently rehoused due to RAAC

Under the plans, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed that it would set aside an initial £3m to cover the rehousing programme.

Last year, RAAC panels were found in around 500 homes in Aberdeen’s Balnagask area, in the south-east of the city. These included 364 council properties, with 299 occupied by council tenants.

At the end of last month, independent structural engineers issued a report on the RAAC to the council, having examined a representative sample of the properties.