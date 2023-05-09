Hundreds of NIHE staff to get autism training

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Hundreds of Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) staff are taking part in training sessions to increase their understanding of autism.
The initiative, arranged by the NIHE and jointly delivered by the Department of Health and the Cedar Foundation, will assist around 600 staff in supporting their residents.
The Cedar Foundation is a charity that supports individuals and families living with autism, disability and brain injury across Northern Ireland.
The specialised training programme launched in April to coincide with Autism Acceptance Week and will take place over the coming months.
Maureen Mawhinney, disability steering group lead at the NIHE, said: “We are committed to ensuring that there is a welcoming, supportive and inclusive environment for all our customers and tenants.
“This training will help to increase our staff’s awareness and skills, so that they can support autistic people to access services, employment, independent living and enjoy a life with the opportunities to live as active citizens.
“It will assist us in developing strategies and techniques to engage fully with autistic customers and staff.
“We hope that our staff will have increased confidence in engaging with these customer groups and understand how they can assist autistic customers to access services and retain employment and tenancies.
“The training will help us to be better at what we do and deliver a better service.”
A Department of Health spokesperson said: “Autism is a spectrum condition which affects people in different ways.
“Some may experience difficulty processing sensory information, others may experience challenges in communication and social engagement.
“We welcome the proactive approach that the NIHE is taking to enable staff to be more informed about the challenges that autistic people experience.
“We hope that this increased knowledge will provide greater support and confidence for autistic people as they engage with services.”
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