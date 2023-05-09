Hundreds of NIHE staff to get autism training

The specialised training programme launched in April to coincide with Autism Acceptance Week and will take place over the coming months.

The Cedar Foundation is a charity that supports individuals and families living with autism, disability and brain injury across Northern Ireland.

The initiative, arranged by the NIHE and jointly delivered by the Department of Health and the Cedar Foundation, will assist around 600 staff in supporting their residents.

Maureen Mawhinney, disability steering group lead at the NIHE, said: “We are committed to ensuring that there is a welcoming, supportive and inclusive environment for all our customers and tenants.

“This training will help to increase our staff’s awareness and skills, so that they can support autistic people to access services, employment, independent living and enjoy a life with the opportunities to live as active citizens.

“It will assist us in developing strategies and techniques to engage fully with autistic customers and staff.

“We hope that our staff will have increased confidence in engaging with these customer groups and understand how they can assist autistic customers to access services and retain employment and tenancies.

“The training will help us to be better at what we do and deliver a better service.”