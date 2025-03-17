Hundreds of thousands of inaccessible homes are still being built, what’s the delay?

It is a story of delay and procrastination.

In July 2022, the government announced its intention to require all new homes to meet higher standards of accessibility. In February 2024, I asked in parliament when they will implement this decision and mandate the M4(2) requirement in building regulations as a minimum standard.

The minister of the day noted that a further technical consultation by the Building Safety Regulator (within the Health and Safety Executive) was needed before introducing the updated Building Regulations.

“I cannot give a specific timeframe for that work,” said the minister.