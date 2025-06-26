Hundreds of unsafe social housing blocks still have no clear completion date

In its latest Quarterly Survey, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found that 344 social housing blocks over 11 metres high with life-critical fire safety (LCFS) defects have an “unclear” completion date, or one that is beyond 10 years.

This is down from the 406 reported for 11m-plus buildings in the last quarter.

Of the 1,897 buildings with LCFS defects – down from 1,920 in the previous quarter – work has been completed on only 67.