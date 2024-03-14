Hyde chief says annual rent settlements are ‘madness’

Annual rent settlements are “madness” and have “got to change”, Hyde’s chief executive has said #UKhousing

Speaking at the National Housing Federation’s (NHF) Finance Conference in Liverpool on Wednesday 13 March, Mr Hulme called for a long-term rent settlement from central government to allow landlords to plan over a longer timeframe.

Andy Hulme added that the uncertainty of income faced by housing associations “can only lead to worse customer outcomes” and inefficiency of service.

He said: “It is madness. We spend… £200m a year maintaining and improving our homes, yet we don’t know until three months before what the rent will be and therefore whether we’ve got the money to do that.

“That’s crazy. Every government, whether it’s Labour, Conservative, whoever, should recognise that that is crazy. And that can only lead to worse customer outcomes, inefficiency of service, inconsistency of service… That’s got to change.”

He added: “It would be nice to get a settlement and have a bit of certainty.”

Mr Hulme’s call for a long-term rent settlement was echoed by Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q and chair of the G15, on a separate panel at the conference.

Ms Fletcher-Smith said: “Every fiscal event, G15 [the group of London’s largest housing associations] send a letter in… and every time it says ‘Could you please give us certainty of rent?’

“And I know it’s a funny time to be asking for it before going into a general election, but how on earth can you plan anything if you’ve no idea what your rents going to be each year? Just give us some certainty… It really makes a difference.”