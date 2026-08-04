Hyde gets Gateway 2 approval for 100% affordable scheme in London

The planned development at Eastmoor Street, the landlord’s first at Charlton Riverside in south-east London, includes 182 affordable homes. Two-thirds of these will be for social rent and one third targeted at first-time buyers.

Overall, the wider Hyde-led development is expected to deliver 1,200 homes.

The Building Safety Regulator’s (BSR) Gateway 2 checkpoint has been beset by delays. However, in March the BSR announced it had nearly cleared the backlog of complex legacy cases.