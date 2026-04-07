Hyde Group acquires new member and pumps £60m into THCH

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Hyde Group has finalised its acquisition of Arhag Housing Association and invested £60m in Tower Hamlets Community Housing’s (THCH) existing homes.
The move is a continuation of the G15 landlord Hyde’s current five-year strategy, which includes bringing in small subsidiaries with a strong local focus.
London-based specialist landlord Arhag, which owns and manages around 1,000 homes, was set up in 1979 to house refugees from Africa. The association has since expanded to meet the needs of a more diverse mix of residents.
In December 2025, the Regulator of Social Housing placed Arhag on its gradings under review list, pending an investigation into compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
When news of the merger was first announced, a concern raised by a “small” subset of residents was the importance of Arhag’s founding mission to provide a single-community focus.
However, Hyde claims that it has, “over recent years, intentionally evolved beyond a single-community focus, broadening its remit to meet the needs of a more diverse resident base that reflects the diversity of London”.
The organisations believe that Hyde’s values align with its focus on refugee communities from Ukraine and Afghanistan.
Andy Hulme, group chief executive of Hyde, said: “I’m delighted that both boards have agreed to go ahead, after consulting with Arhag’s customers.
“Throughout the process so far, we’ve found a real alignment of purpose between the organisations, which is routed in putting customers first. We look forward to welcoming Arhag customers into the Hyde Group.”
Anne McLoughlin, interim chief executive of Arhag, said: “This move provides Arhag with stability and the opportunity to provide customers with a stronger and better service.
“We share a commitment with Hyde to work closely with customers and communities, and I’m excited about the benefits Hyde will be able to offer.”
The finalisation of the merger comes a year after Hyde brought in THCH, another locally focused London-based housing association.
This week, 125,000-home Hyde announced it is committed to investing £60m in THCH’s homes over the first five years of the partnership “to deliver safe and decent homes and stronger communities”.
Mr Hulme added: “We’ve spent this year listening to our customers living in Tower Hamlets, so we can understand their priorities – improving services, investing in homes, strengthening community connections and delivering real change.
“I’m proud that we’re still local at heart, but stronger together. By bringing colleagues, systems and services together, we’re improving the experience of our customers.
“I’m excited about the impact our investment will have and looking forward to working with customers in Tower Hamlets to deliver what matters to them most.”
Last month, Mr Hulme sat down with Inside Housing to talk about what Hyde’s new strategy means for the future.
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