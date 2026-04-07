Hyde Group acquires new member and pumps £60m into THCH

The move is a continuation of the G15 landlord Hyde’s current five-year strategy, which includes bringing in small subsidiaries with a strong local focus.

London-based specialist landlord Arhag, which owns and manages around 1,000 homes, was set up in 1979 to house refugees from Africa. The association has since expanded to meet the needs of a more diverse mix of residents.

In December 2025, the Regulator of Social Housing placed Arhag on its gradings under review list, pending an investigation into compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.