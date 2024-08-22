Hyde in talks to take on troubled London landlord

In an announcement today, the 45,000-home group said it was exploring a “business combination” with Tower Hamlets Community Housing (THCH).

THCH, which operates around 3,200 homes in Tower Hamlets, was handed ratings of G3/V3 last year after the regulator found it was unable to meet the costs of its day-to-day operating activities and repair liabilities.

Hyde said a partnership with THCH would bring “stability” to the landlord.

The news comes after THCH’s merger talks with another London landlord, Poplar Harca, fell through in April.