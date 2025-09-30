Hyde nearly triples surplus after Pinnacle acquisition boost

London landlord Hyde sees annual surplus nearly triple after a boost in turnover from acquiring property management firm Pinnacle #UKhousing

Writing in Hyde’s annual report, chief executive Andy Hulme and chair Mike Kirk said: “While our operating environment remains challenging, we’re in a strong place, financially.”

Turnover jumped by a third to £465.5m, helped by £86.4m in revenue from Pinnacle in the final five months of the financial year, the group reported.

The G15 provider reported a surplus of £69m in the year to the end of March 2025, compared to £25.9m the year before.

Hyde revealed last October that it had completed a deal to acquire Pinnacle Group, which manages around 73,000 homes for councils, investors and house builders.

Last month, Hyde also acquired investment firm Pinnacle Investments, which operated separately to but was affiliated with Pinnacle Group.

Hyde now owns or manages 117,908 homes. Its stock was further increased in April by taking on non-compliant London landlord Tower Hamlets Community Housing as a subsidiary.

Hyde’s leap in group turnover, however, was offset by its operating expenses rising to £387.6m, compared to £325.8m the year before.

Pinnacle itself only contributed £5.2m in surplus as its costs totalled £81.2m.

Elsewhere in its annual report, Hyde reported a drop in completions to 602, compared to 630 the year before. Handover delays, contractors going out of business and “fluctuating phasing of developments” were among the reasons for this drop, the landlord said.