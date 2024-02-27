Hyde reduces patch sizes by around one-third following resident consultation

The G15 landlord said its “neighbourhoods” now average 800 homes, making them easier and more effective to manage.

Hyde’s 55 new patches, up from 37 previously, are aligned with council wards and managed by a dedicated officer who works with repairs, anti-social behaviour and tenancy teams.

The housing association, which owns and manages 44,000 homes in London and the South East, has introduced welfare checks to check in on residents if it has not heard from them, or has been unable to gain access to their home to carry out compliance checks.