Hyde reduces patch sizes by around one-third following resident consultation

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Hyde has reduced its patch sizes by around one-third after an 18-month consultation with residents.
The G15 landlord said its “neighbourhoods” now average 800 homes, making them easier and more effective to manage.
Hyde’s 55 new patches, up from 37 previously, are aligned with council wards and managed by a dedicated officer who works with repairs, anti-social behaviour and tenancy teams.
The housing association, which owns and manages 44,000 homes in London and the South East, has introduced welfare checks to check in on residents if it has not heard from them, or has been unable to gain access to their home to carry out compliance checks.
Patch sizes, along with workload for neighbourhood managers and workplace culture, were areas considered at the 2022 inquest into the death of Peabody resident Sheila Seleoane, whose decomposing body went undiscovered for nearly two years.
A coroner reached an open conclusion about the cause of death.
But Peabody’s own investigation into this tragic incident found that large patch sizes for neighbourhood wardens and a silo-working culture led to “missed opportunities”.
For its new changes, Hyde explained it will continue to roll out its specialist housing service throughout 2024. It hopes this will foster stronger relationships with councillors and MPs to build trust and resident satisfaction.
In addition, specialist housing, such as later living and supported schemes, will be managed by a specialist team, with the aim of ensuring more vulnerable customers receive dedicated support.
Neal Ackcral, chief operating officer at Hyde, said residents wanted them to improve communication, provide more clarity about who is responsible for carrying out tasks, and be more visible and available to discuss ideas and issues.
“We listened and have now implemented our new neighbourhood model to ensure that we improve in all these areas,” he said.
Mr Ackcral added that the landlord is “putting more resources into delivering local services and bringing some compliance checks in-house, which will ultimately reduce customers’ service charges”.
A new customer service centre and “improved IT functions” will help to provide “more streamlined services” and reduce the time residents spend reporting issues on the phone.
Hyde was hit with a severe maladministration finding in October after it left an older resident with a heart condition living in damp and mould for 18 months.
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