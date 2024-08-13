Hyde to renew £2bn contractor framework as it targets 1,500 homes a year 

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Large London landlord Hyde is looking to renew its main contractor framework as it aims to build about 1,500 homes a year over the next five years.
The G15 member’s framework was previously valued at £2bn over this period as it seeks partners “to help deliver high-quality, safe and sustainable new homes for its customers”.
Reported incumbents looking to renew their spots in the framework include Hill, Vistry and Wates.
It will cover Hyde’s three main regions: London, East (Kent, Medway, Thames Gateway and East Sussex) and South (Brighton, West Sussex and Hampshire).
Other public sector organisations will also be able to access the framework for work throughout the UK.
Steven Morrice, group development and sales director at Hyde, said: “We’re looking for partners who can bring added value to what we do. Sharing development expertise, innovation and working collaboratively will be crucial for our success.
“We’re here for our customers, putting them first in everything we do. Making sure people have safe, affordable and comfortable homes they’re proud of is what drives us, and always has. Partners need to be committed to delivering high-quality, safe new homes which incorporate the latest environmental best practice while offering outstanding customer service.”
The re-tender is expected to be published by early September 2024.
Earlier this month, Hyde launched a new training scheme to help develop staff members’ data skills.
Its data academy hopes to boost skills in predictive modelling, data security and ethics.
The programmes aim to equip team members from all over the business with “advanced, industry-relevant data capabilities”, the landlord said.
The degree-level programme will help participants develop skills in areas like statistical testing, data ethics, predictive modelling and data security.
It is hoped the programmes will improve data-driven decision-making at Hyde and promote efficiency within the business.
Neal Ackcral, chief operating officer at Hyde, said: “Using data more effectively will undoubtedly help us improve our service for customers.
“Understanding their needs and working more efficiently will ultimately help us do more for them. It will also help build a more positive data culture throughout our organisation and support those who wish to enhance their data skills.”
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