Hyde transfers 1,000 homes to for-profit providers in partnership with L&G

Hyde will transfer 1,000 of its homes to Halesworth and Lanecroft Homes, two for-profit registered providers jointly owned by Hyde and L&G.

The homes are all recently built and currently occupied, Inside Housing understands. They include social rent and shared ownership tenures.

Hyde has consulted with its residents on the transfer of ownership and there will be no changes to customers’ tenancies or leases from the transaction.

Hyde will continue to manage the homes, incorporating its Pinnacle Group management business, on behalf of the partnership.

The 1,000-home stock transfer is seen as the first tranche of a new, long-term joint venture between the housing association and the asset manager to build new homes and invest in existing homes requiring green retrofit.