Hyde’s property assets will counter ‘risks’ of taking on ‘weaker’ non-compliant landlord, S&P says

Last week, 45,000-home Hyde revealed it was in talks with London neighbour Tower Hamlets Community Housing (THCH) over a “business combination”.

It would see 3,200-home THCH, which is currently non-compliant for governance and financial viability with the English regulator, become a subsidiary of Hyde.

In a new report, S&P said that G15 landlord Hyde’s liquidity and 45,000-home portfolio would “largely mitigate risks” associated with the tie-up.

“In our view, Hyde should have flexibility to scale down or phase out investments in existing and new homes if needed, while its liquidity position provides strong buffers to absorb THCH’s weaker performance,” the agency said.