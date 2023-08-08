We started getting information on ‘retrofit’ in 2021 and immediately had our doubts – what are they doing to our property, how much upheaval would it bring and just how can our home help the planet… and would it even work? My thoughts quickly turned to my daughter, who has autism and a sensory disorder. She doesn’t like change and this could potentially rock her world, her happy place.

My family and I didn’t even know what retrofit was when we first moved from Norfolk to our Clarion bungalow in Fenland in 2016. Little did we know that six years later we’d be living in one of the smartest and most energy-efficient social housing properties in the borough.

Our only way forward was to learn more so we could make an informed decision as a family. Clarion invited us to a public meeting and provided us dinner with a welcome cuppa. The team were friendly, approachable and transparent. On the seats were packs explaining who they each were, what retrofit was and how they would approach the works if we agreed to them. They showed us photographs of properties where work was already under way and a gentleman spoke about his own experience of retrofit so far.

I was impressed there and then. We would be getting new windows, new heating, new radiators, a new roof, better insulation and solar panels – all at no cost to us. It was barely believable. They then told us the work would make our house warmer, easier to heat and cheaper to run. The photos of finished homes looked amazing and we were on board right away.

“We started getting information on ‘retrofit’ in 2021 and immediately had our doubts – what are they doing to our property, how much upheaval would it bring… and would it even work?”

We agreed to have the work done and the team visited us a few times before starting to answer any questions, explain the process and order, and to reassure us with a laugh and a joke.

The work began in February 2022 and started with the heating – the messiest, noisiest and most invasive phase of them all. With our daughter’s well-being front of our minds, our worries started to return. The team was amazing and did absolutely everything to help. They left her bedroom until last, giving her time to get used to what was going on in her sanctuary. Nothing fazed the team – not even our two dogs – and they rolled with every challenge we threw at them. It was a really positive start.