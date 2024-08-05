Social housing made me the woman I am today

My family’s social home changed our lives. I can only dream of that for today’s children, writes Mary Foulkes, director of equity, inclusion and culture at Shelter #UKhousing

Sadly, this feeling is something the 1.3 million households currently stuck on the social housing waiting list don’t get to experience. Decades of failure to build enough social homes, and the continuing sales and demolition of existing ones, has left the country’s social housing stock in a sorry state.

Moments later, I was crouched inside my bedroom cupboard, a red felt-tip pen clutched in my hand. “Mary Dawn Regis – 1970,” I wrote triumphantly on the cupboard wall. Not an act of vandalism, but a mark of ownership, of permanence. This was my home now.

Some memories blur with time, but my earliest remains vivid. I was five years old and racing up the stairs of my family’s first social home, to the bedroom that would soon be mine. All mine.

I was one of the lucky ones. My parents were part of the Windrush generation who came to London for a new life. They joined the social housing waiting list, and were eventually offered a three-bedroom flat on Battersea’s Doddington Estate.

I was so happy. Now our family had somewhere safe to build a future.

Each day while Dad worked, Mum would walk us to school nearby before heading off to her own job. It didn’t take long to make friends there, and at home. On every floor of our tower block, there was a playroom filled with toys – ours even had a slide. All the kids went in there, and there’d be a buzz of excited chatter as we played together.

Before long, it seemed Mum and Dad knew everyone on our estate. Doors were left open, so there was always an ‘auntie’ or ‘uncle’, as we called our neighbours, popping round. Money was tight for everyone, but that hardship meant we really were in it together.

“I was one of the lucky ones. My parents were part of the Windrush generation who came to London for a new life, joined the social housing waiting list, and were eventually offered a three-bedroom flat on Battersea’s Doddington Estate”

When putting food on the table was a struggle, neighbours would cook you tea; lifts were offered to the elderly, and little ones were babysat.

I don’t want to rose-tint the past. Not everyone got on, but we shared a sense of community.

Such social cohesion did have its downsides. If you misbehaved, the Doddington grapevine meant your parents would hear before you’d even returned home!

My first foray into social activism was sparked when, aged 12, I witnessed a local shopkeeper being very rude to an elderly woman who was just half a pence short for some milk. Outraged, I went knocking on doors, telling people on the estate to boycott the shop. Two days later, the shopkeeper apologised and offered the woman extra bottles of milk. I was thrilled. I’d seen what collective action on a small scale could do. It got me wondering what more I could achieve.