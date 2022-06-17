I had to move to the North East to get an accessible home. We need to provide more housing for people with disabilities

I had an epiphany last year, and it wasn’t even Christmas. It was when we moved to our new house last summer. I realised that we could be enabled by our environment.

My wife and I moved from an early 1800s Victorian semi-detached property in the South West into a new build house in the North East.

Our old house was so unsuitable for me that the occupational therapist (OT) declared me ‘technically homeless’. I had to leave my home and the area because there were so few homes that had the accessibility features I required.

It was upsetting to leave the area I called home just because there was a lack of suitable homes for me to live in. But now, at least, I have a home I can be more independent in.

“Having moved into this house with its wide doorways and corridors and through-floor lift, I noticed something: I can access the whole house”

Now I need to pause a moment… my new house is category M4(3) and, no, that doesn’t mean it’s in the middle of a motorway. The M4 part of building regulations relates to accessibility.

Category M4(3) homes are built to be wheelchair accessible. Not only are you supposed to be able to visit it in a wheelchair and roam freely without having to worry about obstacles, but this type of home is designed to allow a wheelchair user like me to live here with maximum independence.