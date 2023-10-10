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I spent years growing up in temporary accommodation and saw the toll it takes on physical and mental health. Here’s how we make sure the next generation doesn’t have the same experience, writes Nareser Osei
Living in temporary accommodation can be a distressing experience, as my family and I discovered during our years of constant moves and substandard living conditions.
While long-term solutions to homelessness are necessary, it is imperative that immediate action is taken to ensure safe and dignified living conditions for those in temporary accommodation. The failure of the UK government to progress the Renters’ Reform Bill worsens the existing situation and demands urgent attention.
Growing up, my family and I found ourselves in a cycle of residing in cramped flats and dilapidated houses, never truly feeling settled or stable. The quality of the temporary accommodation varied greatly, with many plagued by severe issues such as dampness, infestations and unsanitary conditions.
These challenges not only compromised our physical health but also took a toll on our mental well-being, leaving us in a constant battle against discomfort.
Our last temporary accommodation was a two-bedroom flat where five of us squeezed in. My mother and sister shared a bed, while my brother had a separate bed in the same room. My sister and I shared another room. The lack of space often felt suffocating, and privacy was a luxury we couldn’t afford.
Yet, we persevered, finding solace in the hope that one day we would secure a permanent home. The lack of space often felt suffocating, amplifying the already challenging circumstances we faced.
During the pandemic, when I was a local councillor, I couldn’t help but reflect on the difficult circumstances we endured in that two-bedroom flat. Countless residents who reached out to me shared their own struggles living in temporary accommodation during the pandemic. I thought about the impact it would have had on my family if we had faced a lockdown in such cramped conditions.
“The current system drains resources… By reallocating these funds towards the creation of stable housing options, we can reduce the strain on public resources and create a positive ripple effect throughout society”
My family’s experience is not unique. A staggering 131,160 children are living in temporary accommodation across the UK right now – a clear indication of the magnitude of the crisis. This pressing issue demands immediate action and underscores the failure of this government to invest in the well-being and future of these children.
Addressing the lack of suitable temporary accommodation requires a multifaceted approach.
First, there must be a focus on increasing the housing supply to meet the demand.
Second, it is crucial to enhance the standards of existing temporary accommodation, ensuring safe and dignified living conditions for all residents.
Lastly, robust support services should be provided to assist individuals and families in transitioning from temporary to permanent housing.
Investing in long-term housing solutions extends beyond meeting social needs – there is a strong economic case for doing so. Analysis of local authority expenditure in 2021-22 revealed that councils spent at least £1.6bn on temporary accommodation. By redirecting these funds towards creating stable housing options, we can provide individuals and families with a secure foundation from which they can thrive.
Moreover, stable housing has been linked to improved educational outcomes, increased productivity and reduced strain on public resources, such as healthcare and social welfare.
In March of this year, Shelter released its groundbreaking research report titled Living in Limbo, which shed light on the dire financial situations that individuals and families face while living in temporary accommodation. The study highlighted the staggering impact this has on their lives.
“My family’s experience is not unique. A staggering 131,160 children are living in temporary accommodation across the UK right now – a clear indication of the magnitude of the crisis”
According to Shelter’s research, nearly half (46%) of families with school-age children reported that living in temporary accommodation negatively affected their child’s education. Shockingly, one in four (26%) stated that their children were unable to keep up with schoolwork or performed poorly in assessments and exams as a direct result. This situation is nothing short of absurd.
Investing in secure housing options not only benefits individuals and families but also makes economic sense. The current system drains resources, with local authorities spending billions on temporary accommodation. By reallocating these funds towards the creation of stable housing options, we can reduce the strain on public resources and create a positive ripple effect throughout society.
Furthermore, secure housing has a profound impact on the overall well-being of individuals and families. It provides stability, security and a sense of belonging, which are fundamental to human flourishing. When people have access to secure housing, they can focus on other aspects of their lives, such as education, employment, and personal growth.
While urgent regulation of temporary accommodation standards is crucial, it is essential to recognise that the ultimate solution lies in providing more secure housing options. The impact of living in temporary accommodation on individuals and families, particularly on children’s education, is unacceptable.
By investing in secure housing, we can create an environment where individuals and families can thrive, making both economic and social sense. It is time to prioritise the development of secure, affordable housing options to ensure a brighter future for all.
Nareser Osei, former councillor, London Borough of Newham
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