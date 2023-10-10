“My family's experience is not unique. A staggering 131,160 children are living in temporary accommodation across the UK right now – a clear indication of the magnitude of the crisis,” writes Nareser Osei #UKhousing

I spent years growing up in temporary accommodation and saw the toll it takes on physical and mental health. Here’s how we make sure the next generation doesn’t have the same experience, writes Nareser Osei #UKhousing

These challenges not only compromised our physical health but also took a toll on our mental well-being, leaving us in a constant battle against discomfort.

Growing up, my family and I found ourselves in a cycle of residing in cramped flats and dilapidated houses, never truly feeling settled or stable. The quality of the temporary accommodation varied greatly, with many plagued by severe issues such as dampness, infestations and unsanitary conditions.

While long-term solutions to homelessness are necessary, it is imperative that immediate action is taken to ensure safe and dignified living conditions for those in temporary accommodation. The failure of the UK government to progress the Renters’ Reform Bill worsens the existing situation and demands urgent attention.

Living in temporary accommodation can be a distressing experience, as my family and I discovered during our years of constant moves and substandard living conditions.

Our last temporary accommodation was a two-bedroom flat where five of us squeezed in. My mother and sister shared a bed, while my brother had a separate bed in the same room. My sister and I shared another room. The lack of space often felt suffocating, and privacy was a luxury we couldn’t afford.

Yet, we persevered, finding solace in the hope that one day we would secure a permanent home. The lack of space often felt suffocating, amplifying the already challenging circumstances we faced.

During the pandemic, when I was a local councillor, I couldn’t help but reflect on the difficult circumstances we endured in that two-bedroom flat. Countless residents who reached out to me shared their own struggles living in temporary accommodation during the pandemic. I thought about the impact it would have had on my family if we had faced a lockdown in such cramped conditions.

“The current system drains resources… By reallocating these funds towards the creation of stable housing options, we can reduce the strain on public resources and create a positive ripple effect throughout society”

My family’s experience is not unique. A staggering 131,160 children are living in temporary accommodation across the UK right now – a clear indication of the magnitude of the crisis. This pressing issue demands immediate action and underscores the failure of this government to invest in the well-being and future of these children.

Addressing the lack of suitable temporary accommodation requires a multifaceted approach.

First, there must be a focus on increasing the housing supply to meet the demand.

Second, it is crucial to enhance the standards of existing temporary accommodation, ensuring safe and dignified living conditions for all residents.

Lastly, robust support services should be provided to assist individuals and families in transitioning from temporary to permanent housing.