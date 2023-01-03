‘I want to change the world’: Lara Oyedele sets out her stall as the new president of the Chartered Institute of Housing

“Social landlords did all these beautiful statements of intent about Black Lives Matter and it is almost like that has now passed,” says @LaraOyedele, new president of @CIHhousing #UKhousing

“I want to change the world”: @LaraOyedele sets out her stall as the new president of @CIHhousing #UKhousing

“Organisations did all these beautiful statements of intent, and it is almost like that’s now passed. That was fashionable then. It is no longer fashionable,” she says.

This point about racial diversity in the sector’s most senior positions has been borne out numerous times in recent years, including in Inside Housing’s own research into the diversity of board and executive teams in 2021, which found 60% of housing associations had all-white executive teams. It is something Ms Oyedele is determined to change in her year as the CIH’s president – and she is clearly frustrated by what she has seen happen since social landlords expressed their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement back in 2020, following the death of George Floyd in the US.

“I’ve been there. I’m telling you what I have seen, working my way through the ranks. People like me tend to disappear as you go higher up,” she says.

Ms Oyedele, who was the founding chair of BME National, the national representative body for Black and minority ethnic housing associations, became the CIH president in October. Her campaign, In my shoes, looks to raise awareness of the importance of racial diversity in the housing sector, drawing on her own experiences.

Lara Oyedele doesn’t beat around the bush when she talks about her motivation in life. And it was the scale of her ambition and passionate campaigning that won her the role Inside Housing is here to talk to her about: president of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH).

Personal experience

As an “eternal optimist”, Ms Oyedele says she would like to think that housing sector leaders who made statements of support and pledged action in 2020 “really believed” in what they were saying.

“But what I’ve observed... it’s almost like we’ve gone back,” she says. “We’ve gone back to normal, we’ve gone back to the status quo.”

Ms Oyedele is looking to turn the spotlight onto the housing sector in her mission to change things – and the sector can expect plenty of challenge this year. Inside Housing met her in order to find out what her campaign is likely to involve, but also about those personal experiences she hinted at that are driving her approach.

While she wants to smash the sector’s glass ceiling, Ms Oyedele is equally as passionate about the sector’s overall mission to provide decent housing for people on low incomes. This is also based on personal experience. She became homeless in her late teens after her landlord evicted her. She slept in her place of work until she was housed by her local council.

Although she has talked about this in recent years, it was something “I didn’t tell anyone about” at the time, she says. “I actually never spoke about it for years, until I became very comfortable with it,” she says, as she felt “really embarrassed” at the time about what had happened.

“I want to change the world. I want to challenge the status quo and add a bit of colour and joy and happiness while I’m doing it”

It was an experience that has guided her approach to life, and career choices, ever since. After initially studying media and communications at university, Ms Oyedele decided “I wanted to do something that made a difference, something that moved me emotionally”.

At this point, she asked herself, “What are the professional areas that are lacking in people like me? And one of them was housing. I thought, ‘Well, that’s a really good profession, because they helped me get that council flat, and I know what it is like not to have a home.’”

She has not looked back since, doing a master’s in housing at the London School of Economics, and then working in organisations including Notting Hill Housing Trust, Hammersmith and Fulham Council, Eaves and Pinnacle.

Broadly speaking, these early experiences in the sector were positive, although there were moments of discrimination. She says that when she worked as a housing officer at Hammersmith and Fulham Council, a boss told her she was surprised to find out her family were Nigerian, because “all Nigerians are dodgy”.

“She said, ‘You’re really honest and you’re really good at what you do and I can’t believe you are Nigerian.’ I remember that as the first insinuation about my ethnicity and my background.”

Other jobs were very positive experiences, she says, although she mentions one where working practices were exclusionary to some members of staff, with informal decision-making taking place outside the office.

“I don’t drink, I never have. I found having to go down the pub used to really irritate me, but I used to go, because that’s what you were expected to do.”