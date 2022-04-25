‘I was threatened with arrest while searching for family members,’ says bereaved Grenfell relative

‘I was threatened with arrest,’ says man who lost six members of his family in Grenfell Tower fire #UKhousing

“I found that at the time so hard and so hurtful. We are trying to get to our family and rescue them and we’ve been threatened with arrest. There was no help with the fact we’ve got our loved ones maybe in the tower. We just want to know some information. They wasn’t interested.”

Asked for general comments on the authorities’ response, he said: “It’s just how unorganised they were, especially on the day of the fire. When I was trying to find my family and asking about them and pushing to try and get in to rescue them, I was threatened with like, ‘If you do that again you’ll be arrested’.

He lost his mother, Sirria Choucair, 60, who lived in flat 191 on the 22nd floor of Grenfell Tower. Nadia Choucair, 33, Nabil’s sister, lived opposite their mother in flat 193 with her husband Bassem Choucair, 40, and their three daughters.

Today at the inquiry, Nabil Choucair spoke of the “chaos” as he searched for his loved ones in the immediate aftermath and days after the fire, describing the response from authorities and emergency services as “unhelpful”.

Earlier in the session, he recalled rushing down to the tower where he met his brother, Hisam, at the Westway Sports Centre to begin the search for his family. Cordons were going up in the area as firefighters were still tackling the fire.

“It was the worst nightmare you could ever imagine and see,” he said.

After being unable to find information from the emergency services near the tower, he travelled to designated emergency centres, but was unable to find representatives from the government, council or Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), the building manager.

Earlier this month, Hisam Choucair told the inquiry that he had made his way to 11 different hospitals across west and south London. They were mostly unable to provide him with any assistance.

His brother said that going to each place was like “repeated trauma”, as if those desperately trying to find out information about their loved ones were being punished.

While giving evidence today, Mr Choucair became visibly upset on more than one occasion. He described how one of the key problems for him was not just an absence of information, but an absence of how to get information about his loved ones.

“It was very unclear; it was so unorganised. You would think in a situation, in an emergency catastrophe, there is some form of plans, some sort of organisation but… everything was falling apart, and it was just so unorganised. It was so unhelpful. It was like we were trying forever, but with no help, or no sense of help or exactly what to do,” he said.

It would be weeks before Mr Choucair was formally told that his family members had perished in the fire.

In his commemoration to the inquiry in May 2018, he said in a video that the family had “died shielding, trying to protect the children by having them in the middle”.

Hanan Wahabi lived with her former husband and two children in flat 66 of the tower at the time of the fire. She lost her brother Abdulaziz Wahabi and his wife and three children, who lived in flat 186 on the 21st floor.

She described the authorities’ response as her “worst experience ever” and the aftermath as a form of “torture”. She recounted escaping the building and being left at the scene “until it got light outside”, with very little help or information.

She described hearing that her brother and his family had been placed on a safe list, indicating they had survived, only to find out later that this was a mistake. Ms Wahabi said the fact that there was no one there from any authority to support them or the wider community led to inaccurate information being shared.