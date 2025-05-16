I work on a housing helpline, and this country is failing our key workers

In the 20 years I’ve been answering calls on Shelter’s emergency helpline, I can honestly say things have never seemed so grim.

Day after day, I receive calls from people terrified that they and their family will lose their home. Maybe their rent has shot up once again, or their landlord has served a Section 21 ‘no-fault’ eviction notice.

For others, their worst fears have already come true. I’ve spoken to countless parents, devastated and furious that their children’s first steps, words and memories are happening in cramped hostels or grotty temporary accommodation, with little hope of a social home on the horizon.