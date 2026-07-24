If Burnham is serious about ending rough sleeping, he must give mayors the powers he once craved

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Andy Burnham has seen both what local leadership can achieve and its limits without the right powers. Now he can change that for all of us, writes Dave Smith, chief executive of Stepping Stone Projects
When Andy Burnham first pledged to end rough sleeping in Greater Manchester in 2017, many people dismissed it as impossible.
Yet what followed demonstrated something important: when local leaders are given the freedom to innovate, work with charities and public services, and focus relentlessly on the people behind the statistics, lives can change.
Stepping Stone Projects has been proud to be part of that journey. Over the past nine years, we have worked alongside Greater Manchester Combined Authority to deliver services that have helped hundreds of people rebuild their lives through initiatives such as A Bed Every Night.
We’ve seen first-hand what can happen when local government, charities, housing providers and health services pull in the same direction. The progress has been real.
But so too has the frustration. Because while Greater Manchester has shown what is possible locally, too often national housing and welfare policies have undermined that progress.
Now Mr Burnham has taken his commitment to end rough sleeping onto the national stage. That should be welcomed. Few political leaders have spoken as consistently or passionately about homelessness over the past decade.
But if this ambition is to succeed across England, it cannot simply rely on national targets and funding announcements. It must also recognise a lesson Greater Manchester has already learned – that while many of the causes of homelessness are driven by national policy, homelessness itself is experienced locally, and so solutions need to be shaped locally.
That means giving mayors the powers they have long argued for.
“Our ambition is not to become a bigger homelessness charity. It is to become less needed because fewer people are falling into homelessness in the first place”
During the pandemic we witnessed something extraordinary. Through the Everyone In initiative, rough sleeping reduced dramatically almost overnight, because government decided that protecting vulnerable people was a national priority.
The barriers that had previously seemed immovable suddenly disappeared. Funding was made available and bureaucracy was stripped away. It proved something we had long believed. Rough sleeping is not inevitable, but a political choice.
Unfortunately, as national attention moved elsewhere, many of those gains began to unravel. Demand for homelessness services has continued to rise while the housing system has become increasingly difficult for people on low incomes to navigate.
At Stepping Stone Projects we support around 3,000 people every year across Greater Manchester and Lancashire. That is not something we celebrate.
Our ambition is not to become a bigger homelessness charity. It is to become less needed because fewer people are falling into homelessness in the first place. Sadly, today’s housing market is pushing us in the opposite direction.
The commitment to build more genuinely affordable homes is absolutely the right one. Britain desperately needs more social housing. But those homes will take years to build and the homelessness crisis is happening today.
Across Greater Manchester, the private rented sector is increasingly failing local people. In boroughs such as Rochdale, Oldham and Bury, there are now almost no homes available within Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates. At the same time, private rents continue to rise significantly faster than wages across much of the region.
The consequences are profound. When somebody is ready to move on from supported accommodation, there is often nowhere affordable for them to go. Instead of moving into independent living, they remain stuck in temporary accommodation.
That means someone else in crisis cannot access the support they need. The blockage ripples right through the system. It also means many households will experience poverty, as they have to top up their rents using other essential household expenditure or benefits.
We see it every day, which is why, last year, Stepping Stone Projects decided enough was enough. We launched a campaign calling for five practical changes that would help tackle homelessness at both a regional and national level.
“We already accept that local leaders make decisions on transport, skills, economic development and planning because every region faces different challenges. Housing should be no different”
We are calling for more genuinely affordable homes. We want LHA restored to reflect the real cost of renting. We want greater equality in access to housing and increased investment in prevention and supported housing.
Crucially, we also believe mayors should have the power to introduce Living Rents where local housing markets have stopped working. A Living Rent would link affordable rents to local earnings, ensuring people are not expected to spend an unsustainable proportion of their income simply keeping a roof over their heads.
This is not about penalising responsible landlords or discouraging investment. It’s about making sure that at least some homes remain in the reach of local people.
When markets fail, government has a responsibility to act. We already accept that local leaders make decisions on transport, skills, economic development and planning because every region faces different challenges. Housing should be no different. The pressures facing Greater Manchester are not identical to those in Cornwall, Birmingham or Newcastle.
Local leaders understand their housing markets better than anyone in Whitehall ever can. If a mayor can see that families are being priced out of their communities, homelessness services are overflowing and affordable homes have disappeared from parts of their city or region, they should have the ability to intervene before the crisis deepens. That is the opportunity now facing the prime minister.
Mr Burnham has seen both what local leadership can achieve and the limits of what it can achieve without the right powers. If he wants to build on the success of A Bed Every Night and create a country where rough sleeping truly becomes rare, brief and non-recurring, he should empower mayors to lead on the issue, not simply to deliver national policy.
That clearly aligns with his approach. Ending rough sleeping will not be achieved by Westminster alone, it will be achieved street by street and town by town, if local leaders are given the powers to make it happen.
Dave Smith, chief executive, Stepping Stone Projects
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