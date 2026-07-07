If over half of social housing tenants live with illness or disability, why are adaptations still treated as niche?

Adaptations are not peripheral to the landlord role, they are part and parcel of managing homes well, writes Paul Smith, managing director at Foundations
No one ever cuts a ribbon on a well-fitted grab rail. There is no press release when a tenant gets in and out of the shower safely, no board paper celebrating the fall that did not happen, or the tenant that did not have to spend an extended period of time in hospital.
That is the odd thing about how good adaptations work. When it works well, very little appears to happen. Good news equals no news, as they say.
Social housing is pulled towards the things that shout loudest: complaints, disrepair, building safety, damp and mould, regulation, rent pressure and the need for more homes.
These are real issues. But adaptations often sit quietly in the background, despite touching some of the most basic questions a landlord can ask: can this tenant get in and out of their home, wash, sleep, use the toilet and move safely?
The numbers are clear. Over half of social rented households include someone with a long-term illness or disability. If that is the tenant profile, adaptations are not peripheral to the landlord role. They are part of managing homes well.
Yet in practice they are too often treated as something that belongs somewhere else.
For the tenant, there is only one problem: their home no longer works for them. The system responds with several, often disconnected steps: an occupational therapy assessment, a Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG), landlord consent, asbestos checks, a technical survey, a contractor, and sometimes a harder question about whether adapting the current home is the right answer.
“A shower that cannot be used is not a minor inconvenience. A front step that cannot be managed is not just a defect. These are daily limits on independence, safety and dignity”
Each step has a reason. Each professional may be acting properly. But the tenant is still left waiting.
The problem is not that people working in adaptations do not care. The problem is that the system has grown in pieces.
Local authorities hold the grant. Housing associations own or manage the home. Occupational therapists assess need. Technical staff assess the building. Contractors deliver the work. Everyone has a file open, but the tenant is the only person who can see the whole case.
Delay in adaptations is not just delay in a process. A shower that cannot be used is not a minor inconvenience. A front step that cannot be managed is not just a defect. These are daily limits on independence, safety and dignity. They create pressure on carers, families, councils, the NHS and, in time, back on the landlord.
For social landlords, this is not only a moral issue. It is an asset issue and a risk issue. A poor adaptations journey can become a complaint, a safeguarding concern, a costly void or a missed chance to use an adapted home properly at relet.
A good journey is quieter: the tenant gets what they need, the home keeps doing its job and no one spends months unpicking a crisis that could have been avoided.
Some of what needs to change is not glamorous: named contacts between councils and landlords, earlier conversations when a tenant asks for help, clear routes for landlord consent, better use of landlord DFG applications, fast sharing of asbestos information, and a clear record of what has been installed and who services it.
There is also a bigger prize for housing associations. Adaptations are intelligence about the stock. Which homes adapt well? Which blocks keep causing access problems? Which adapted homes are being matched properly at relet? Which tenants are being offered a move before money is spent trying to make the wrong home work?
“For social landlords, the question is not whether adaptations are a local authority issue. The question is what kind of landlord they want to be when a tenant’s home stops working for them”
If landlords treat adaptations only as cost, they miss the learning. If they treat them as evidence, they start to see patterns. Those patterns matter for repairs, planned works, allocations, customer insight, asset strategy and development.
For social landlords, the question is not whether adaptations are a local authority issue. The question is what kind of landlord they want to be when a tenant’s home stops working for them.
This is why Foundations is bringing councils, housing associations, occupational therapists, contractors, manufacturers and suppliers together at the Home Adaptations in Social Housing Conference. The point is to ask what ‘good’ looks like in practice. We are also launching a charter with a plain purpose: disabled tenants should not have to fight the system to live safely at home.
A better system should not depend on the tenant having the confidence, energy and persistence to chase. It should make the route clearer from the start, with councils and landlords working as if they are part of the same answer.
If a housing provider gets this right, nothing dramatic happens. The tenant showers safely. The carer keeps going. The home carries on being a home. That absence of drama should not make adaptations less visible. It should make them more valued.
Paul Smith, managing director, Foundations
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