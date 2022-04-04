If the government makes leaseholders liable for building safety costs, it will need to live with the reputational consequences

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My proposal for an industry-wide levy to serve as backstop funding for dangerous blocks where no perpetrator could be found was defeated by government. If it allows this liability to fall on residents, it will be making a grave mistake, writes the Earl of Lytton
On Tuesday 29 March, the House of Lords spent some nine hours debating the report stage of the Building Safety Bill, dealing with 280 amendments, the majority of them tabled by the government.
Despite many improvements, the bill still has serious shortcomings. Among the most significant is the belief that it will result in ‘orphan buildings’ arising, where there are significant fire safety remediation requirements but the original developer and/or contractor, associate or partner (the ‘perpetrator’), whose standards gave rise to defects, cannot be found, no longer exists or is insolvent.
But orphan cases also still arise because although theoretically there is someone to blame for fire safety defects, it is too difficult to establish causation, too uncertain of outcomes and thus impractical to pursue them – especially when it involves facing down the financial might of a major developer.
So I was at pains to point out that establishing a hierarchy of responsibility under the bill (termed the ‘waterfall’) from original developer to building freeholder to current leaseholder did not of itself procure the ‘perpetrator pays’ principle so widely supported across the House of Lords at Second Reading and Grand Committee stages and consistently claimed for the bill by building safety minister Lord Stephen Greenhalgh at report.
In fact, passing the legacy orphan responsibility for remediation costs by statutory default back to the freeholders and leaseholders is tantamount to the double indignity of an unfair cost on top of already swingeing increases in insurance, interim safety measures and unsaleable properties in the hands of those who everyone agreed must be protected.
To see where this comes from, one must step back from the detailed structure to appreciate the scheme architecture.
There were always three ways of funding remediation, which – depending on who you talk to and especially if cladding and non-cladding defects are taken into account in all buildings of two storeys and above – may exceed £15bn. Some estimates are far higher.
The sources in brief are the industry that gave rise to the problem, the owners of the properties affected or the taxpayer.
The government considered it was necessary to make an allocation of £5.1bn but no further – and only for cladding on higher buildings.
“The government went to considerable lengths to accommodate many amendments but mainly by picking the peripheral low-hanging fruit that did not fundamentally question the core premise of the bill”
Anything more would have to come via a voluntary contribution scheme on the industry (for which the secretary of state duly made a demand), or come out of departmental budgets to the detriment of other important work or alternatively be passed back to the only category of persons with assets – the freeholders and leaseholders.
So a great number of the provisions in the bill and the amendments we were dealing with concerned the manner of balancing out the quintessentially unfair imposition on the weakest, most vulnerable and most deserving of protection, namely the long leaseholders.
And the government went to considerable lengths to accommodate many amendments but mainly by picking the peripheral low-hanging fruit that did not fundamentally question the core premise of the bill.
Many lords wanted the maximum contribution of leaseholders to be further reduced below the government’s proposed minimum value threshold – something based on the social housing sector’s ‘Florries Law’.
Others suggested a nil or peppercorn liability and there were suggested alternatives to the higher value leasehold property contributions by reference to increased thresholds or a percentage of unreduced market value.
And Lord Young of Cookham, Lord Blencathra and I sought to remove the sub-11-metre building height exclusion from the bill’s protections – in which we were successful.
But a proposal to expand the number of buy-to-let properties that could be owned without exclusion from the bill’s protections was in the event not moved.
The final high noon (actually in the evening of the debate) came in the form of two amendments: Lord Young’s proposal that orphan backstop funding should fall either to the local authority or to the secretary of state; and mine, which suggested a remediation fund backed by a wide industry levy. In the event it was decided that the maximum support was behind mine.
To me, making innocent people who don’t have money or resources the responsible default backstop makes no sense and certainly doesn’t generate any certainty of funding.
Liability of itself does not translate into ready cash to fund building remediation.
The bill’s arrangements are in any event complicated with various stages at which the process could be subject to challenge, inevitably involving the courts; the apportionment of financial liabilities between freeholders and leaseholders, both of whom would rightly sense that the government had not exercised justice in protecting them as innocent victims, made the likelihood of scheme stability chancy at best; and with any scheme of uncertain outcomes, the risk mill, professional advice and market sentiment all stand to take badly to it.
So it will fall to victims of bad construction practices by others not only a potent financial backstop but navigating procedures so difficult that the likelihood of being mired in endless and expensive due process adds insult to injury.
“Making innocent people who don’t have money or resources the responsible default backstop makes no sense and certainly doesn’t generate any certainty of funding”
It became apparent during the passage of the bill that owners of freeholds who found themselves technically insolvent in the face of remediation costs for assets where they could no longer recover from tenants might indeed go down the insolvency route, and that the insolvency practitioner dealing with the matter might repudiate the lease.
And further, that the freehold might – by the process known as escheat – revert to the crown unless disclaimed by the relevant department within HM Treasury. But either way the prospect of widespread insolvencies wouldn’t of itself generate anything more than even greater deficit in funding remediation.
So one might think that setting in place a levy on the industry and creating a backstop remediation fund that relieves leaseholders and innocent freeholders puts no additional burden on the taxpayer beyond scheme set-up costs, and is attached to the very industry whose practices and attitudes had created the dereliction of construction standards in the first place, would be of general appeal and especially to underpin the secretary of state’s own appeal for voluntary funding.
But sadly not, as the vote was lost – and those who have put up with this post-Grenfell legacy for nearly five long years may have waited in vain for this bill to alleviate the financial, psychological and sociological hell that has been visited upon them.
The government is understood to have whipped its members in the House of Lords to vote down this amendment. It will need to live with the reputational consequences.
Earl of Lytton, crossbench peer
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