If the government makes leaseholders liable for building safety costs, it will need to live with the reputational consequences

The Earl of Lytton on why the government could make a grave mistake if it allows the liability for funding building safety remediation to fall on residents #UKhousing

So I was at pains to point out that establishing a hierarchy of responsibility under the bill (termed the ‘waterfall’) from original developer to building freeholder to current leaseholder did not of itself procure the ‘perpetrator pays’ principle so widely supported across the House of Lords at Second Reading and Grand Committee stages and consistently claimed for the bill by building safety minister Lord Stephen Greenhalgh at report.

But orphan cases also still arise because although theoretically there is someone to blame for fire safety defects, it is too difficult to establish causation, too uncertain of outcomes and thus impractical to pursue them – especially when it involves facing down the financial might of a major developer.

Despite many improvements, the bill still has serious shortcomings. Among the most significant is the belief that it will result in ‘orphan buildings’ arising, where there are significant fire safety remediation requirements but the original developer and/or contractor, associate or partner (the ‘perpetrator’), whose standards gave rise to defects, cannot be found, no longer exists or is insolvent.

On Tuesday 29 March, the House of Lords spent some nine hours debating the report stage of the Building Safety Bill, dealing with 280 amendments, the majority of them tabled by the government.

In fact, passing the legacy orphan responsibility for remediation costs by statutory default back to the freeholders and leaseholders is tantamount to the double indignity of an unfair cost on top of already swingeing increases in insurance, interim safety measures and unsaleable properties in the hands of those who everyone agreed must be protected.

To see where this comes from, one must step back from the detailed structure to appreciate the scheme architecture.

There were always three ways of funding remediation, which – depending on who you talk to and especially if cladding and non-cladding defects are taken into account in all buildings of two storeys and above – may exceed £15bn. Some estimates are far higher.

The sources in brief are the industry that gave rise to the problem, the owners of the properties affected or the taxpayer.

The government considered it was necessary to make an allocation of £5.1bn but no further – and only for cladding on higher buildings.

“The government went to considerable lengths to accommodate many amendments but mainly by picking the peripheral low-hanging fruit that did not fundamentally question the core premise of the bill”

Anything more would have to come via a voluntary contribution scheme on the industry (for which the secretary of state duly made a demand), or come out of departmental budgets to the detriment of other important work or alternatively be passed back to the only category of persons with assets – the freeholders and leaseholders.

So a great number of the provisions in the bill and the amendments we were dealing with concerned the manner of balancing out the quintessentially unfair imposition on the weakest, most vulnerable and most deserving of protection, namely the long leaseholders.

And the government went to considerable lengths to accommodate many amendments but mainly by picking the peripheral low-hanging fruit that did not fundamentally question the core premise of the bill.

Many lords wanted the maximum contribution of leaseholders to be further reduced below the government’s proposed minimum value threshold – something based on the social housing sector’s ‘Florries Law’.

Others suggested a nil or peppercorn liability and there were suggested alternatives to the higher value leasehold property contributions by reference to increased thresholds or a percentage of unreduced market value.

And Lord Young of Cookham, Lord Blencathra and I sought to remove the sub-11-metre building height exclusion from the bill’s protections – in which we were successful.