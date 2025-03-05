IFE confirms it had complaints about fire engineer nearly four years before he was expelled

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) has confirmed it received complaints about a prolific fire risk assessor nearly four years before he was expelled from the organisation.
The IFE, an independent body for fire engineers, sanctioned Adam Kiziak in summer 2024 for breaching the organisation’s principles of “accuracy and vigour”, and expelled him in February this year.
In an update to its website, the IFE said of the case: “We received the first complaints in 2021 and convened an investigation panel soon afterwards.
“That panel reviewed the evidence and undertook a comprehensive investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing relevant partners.
“During that investigation, the IFE received further complaints which warranted consideration, further extending the investigation timeline. We subsequently concluded the investigation in 2024.”
Mr Kiziak was suspended from the IFE in August 2024 and he appeared on the website’s list of sanctioned members in November.
In the following months, banks paused lending on buildings signed off as safe by Mr Kiziak’s company, Tri Fire, which led to leaseholders seeing deals to sell their flats fall through.
Mr Kiziak’s company was struck off a Homes England panel of approved suppliers for building safety work, while major housing associations Notting Hill Genesis and L&Q cut ties with him.
Addressing why it took so long from the first complaint about Mr Kiziak in 2021 to his expulsion, the IFE said: “When we receive complaints about a member, we consider the initial evidence and subsequently conduct a comprehensive investigation to arrive at just and proportionate findings. This can take time.
“During the investigation, we continued to receive information about the members’ conduct which needed to be taken into consideration in order to conduct a thorough and fair investigation.”
The membership body insisted that its disciplinary process “worked as designed”, but said “there will always be learnings after a case as unique as this one”.
“We want to ensure we take the time to comprehensively reflect on any proposed changes to our engagement throughout the disciplinary process and will share any updates or suggestions for improvements with our members and partners,” it added.
According to the IFE, Mr Kiziak is not entitled to appeal his expulsion and he can no longer identify as an IFE member or practice as an incorporated engineer of the Engineering Council registered through the membership body.
It added: “Mr Kiziak’s expulsion does not invalidate his historic assessments, but building owners and leaseholders who would like further reassurance should contact Tri Fire Ltd or appoint another assessor for a second opinion.”
Mr Kiziak and his lawyers were approached for comment.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories