IFE confirms it had complaints about fire engineer nearly four years before he was expelled

The IFE, an independent body for fire engineers, sanctioned Adam Kiziak in summer 2024 for breaching the organisation’s principles of “accuracy and vigour”, and expelled him in February this year.

In an update to its website, the IFE said of the case: “We received the first complaints in 2021 and convened an investigation panel soon afterwards.

“That panel reviewed the evidence and undertook a comprehensive investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing relevant partners.

“During that investigation, the IFE received further complaints which warranted consideration, further extending the investigation timeline. We subsequently concluded the investigation in 2024.”