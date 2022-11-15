Ilke Homes and major landlord start work on 220 modular homes in Essex

The development is part of the Yorkshire-based offsite specialist’s expansion into the South East and will see 221 homes, made up of 32 flats and 189 family houses, built on a 15-acre site in Southend-on-Sea.

The Fossetts Way scheme will be owned by 65,000-home Guinness, which owns a £10m stake in Ilke.

This is its second scheme with the modular company following a 57-home scheme in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.

The Southend project, which will be delivered with support from Homes England, will include around 50 zero-carbon homes that will generate their own source of energy, helping to reduce emissions produced by electricity and heating.