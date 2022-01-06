Ilke Homes’ losses widen to £41m as pandemic curtails growth

The private equity-owned firm, trading as Ilke Homes Holdings, saw its losses widen to £41.3m in the year to 31 March 2021, compared with a loss of £34.6m the previous year.

However, the Yorkshire-based organisation said it expects to achieve a “positive EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation] trajectory” in the current financial year and has a current order book worth around £300m.

Since its launch in 2016, Ilke has recorded losses of more than £100m as it dealt with significant start-up costs amid the fledgling offsite sector.

Other big offsite players such as Legal & General and Goldman Sachs-owned TopHat have also incurred major losses.

Last year, Ilke secured an extra £60m in funding, which included another £30m loan from Homes England. Giant housing associations Place for People and The Guinness Partnership have also invested in the firm by taking minority stakes.