Ilke Homes staff to take legal action following modular house builder’s collapse

Manchester-based Aticus Law has been instructed by more than 80 former Ilke employees to investigate concerns over how the redundancy process was managed, with a view to bringing a protective award claim on behalf of those affected.

Based in Flaxby, North Yorkshire, Ilke was employing more than 1,100 people when it appointed administrators on Friday 30 June, resulting in the closure of its manufacturing facility.

The administrators warned that “a significant majority” of staff would be made redundant with immediate effect, while a small number were retained to assist with the winding-up process.

According to Aticus, staff who were made redundant said they were sent home around two weeks ago with pay, but were made aware that the company was in trouble and that it was looking for a new investor.