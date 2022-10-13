‘I’m not sure we can afford to boil the kettle’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty

Meet Anne Vivian-Smith. She lives with her husband in a bungalow owned by Nottingham City Council. As part of Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign, sponsored by Aico, she explains the impact that rising energy prices are having on her daily life
The first step for landlords to support residents who are struggling to pay energy bills and living in fuel poverty is to identify them. In this video interview, Anne Vivian-Smith, a Nottingham City Council resident, explains the impact that fuel poverty has on her daily life.
In an Inside Housing survey earlier this year, 71% of landlords that responded said they do not monitor how many of their tenants are living in fuel poverty.
Many social housing tenants already live in fuel poverty, making daily choices about whether to boil the kettle, have a shower or use the internet. Even with the £400 discount from energy suppliers, many more households this winter will struggle to pay their bills. Having to make these choices affects people’s mental health, physical health, mobility and quality of life.
Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign intends to raise awareness of how it feels to live in fuel poverty and how the sector can support those experiencing it.
Join us at this leading one-day event designed to help landlords and tenants achieve meaningful engagement following the Social Housing White Paper sector reforms, covering culture change, co-production and how to engage tenants on climate change, building safety, disrepair and more.
There is a free tenant place for every delegate pass booked by a landlord.
To view the agenda and book your delegate pass, click here.
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