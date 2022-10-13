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‘I’m not sure we can afford to boil the kettle’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty

Sponsored13.10.22by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Aico

Meet Anne Vivian-Smith. She lives with her husband in a bungalow owned by Nottingham City Council. As part of Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign, sponsored by Aico, she explains the impact that rising energy prices are having on her daily life

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Anne Vivian-Smith, a Nottingham City Council resident and wheelchair user, shares how rising energy prices are affecting her
Anne Vivian-Smith, a Nottingham City Council resident and wheelchair user, shares how rising energy prices are affecting her
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LinkedIn IHMeet Anne Vivian-Smith. She lives with her husband in a bungalow owned by @MyNottingham. As part of @insidehousing’s #FuelPovertyVoice campaign, she explains the impact that rising energy prices have on her daily life #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited
LinkedIn IHIdentifying residents in fuel poverty is the first step for landlords to support them. Anne Vivian-Smith is a resident of @MyNottingham and a wheelchair user. She’s worried about how she will survive this winter #FuelPovertyVoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited
LinkedIn IHWhat does fuel poverty feel like? @MyNottingham resident Anne Vivian-Smith tells @insidehousing what impact it has on her daily life. Watch the film to find out more #FuelPovertyVoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

The first step for landlords to support residents who are struggling to pay energy bills and living in fuel poverty is to identify them. In this video interview, Anne Vivian-Smith, a Nottingham City Council resident, explains the impact that fuel poverty has on her daily life.

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How social landlords can help tenants raise their voices on fuel povertyHow social landlords can help tenants raise their voices on fuel poverty
NHF warns that 400,000 households are unprotected by energy price capNHF warns that 400,000 households are unprotected by energy price cap

In an Inside Housing survey earlier this year, 71% of landlords that responded said they do not monitor how many of their tenants are living in fuel poverty.

Many social housing tenants already live in fuel poverty, making daily choices about whether to boil the kettle, have a shower or use the internet. Even with the £400 discount from energy suppliers, many more households this winter will struggle to pay their bills. Having to make these choices affects people’s mental health, physical health, mobility and quality of life.

Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign intends to raise awareness of how it feels to live in fuel poverty and how the sector can support those experiencing it.

Sign up to the Tenant and Resident Engagement Conference

Sign up to the Tenant and Resident Engagement Conference

Join us at this leading one-day event designed to help landlords and tenants achieve meaningful engagement following the Social Housing White Paper sector reforms, covering culture change, co-production and how to engage tenants on climate change, building safety, disrepair and more.

There is a free tenant place for every delegate pass booked by a landlord.

To view the agenda and book your delegate pass, click here.

Sponsored by Aico
ALMOCouncil owned housing companyCouncil-owned housing companyGive Fuel Poverty a Voice CampaignGovernment agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementLocal AuthorityPrivate rented sectorSponsored contentTenant
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