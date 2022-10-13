‘I’m not sure we can afford to boil the kettle’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty

What does fuel poverty feel like? @MyNottingham resident Anne Vivian-Smith tells @insidehousing what impact it has on her daily life. Watch the film to find out more #FuelPovertyVoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

Identifying residents in fuel poverty is the first step for landlords to support them. Anne Vivian-Smith is a resident of @MyNottingham and a wheelchair user. She’s worried about how she will survive this winter #FuelPovertyVoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

Meet Anne Vivian-Smith. She lives with her husband in a bungalow owned by @MyNottingham. As part of @insidehousing’s #FuelPovertyVoice campaign, she explains the impact that rising energy prices have on her daily life #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

The first step for landlords to support residents who are struggling to pay energy bills and living in fuel poverty is to identify them. In this video interview, Anne Vivian-Smith, a Nottingham City Council resident, explains the impact that fuel poverty has on her daily life.

In an Inside Housing survey earlier this year, 71% of landlords that responded said they do not monitor how many of their tenants are living in fuel poverty.

Many social housing tenants already live in fuel poverty, making daily choices about whether to boil the kettle, have a shower or use the internet. Even with the £400 discount from energy suppliers, many more households this winter will struggle to pay their bills. Having to make these choices affects people’s mental health, physical health, mobility and quality of life.

Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign intends to raise awareness of how it feels to live in fuel poverty and how the sector can support those experiencing it.