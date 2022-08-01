Imagination: the decarbonisation superpower

We live in uncertain, even turbulent times. Tenants and colleagues are beset by the cost of living crisis – inflation, fuel poverty, food poverty, all kinds of hardship. Brexit, COVID and the war in Ukraine are affecting supply chains, labour markets and financial markets.

Climate change provides an ominous background, with floods, storms, fires and heatwaves. Even as I write this, the UK thermometer has passed 40°C and fires are burning. Meanwhile, political divisions and culture wars can lead to new policies that are the very opposite of evidence-based.

In all of this, there can be no doubt that decarbonisation is a top civilisational priority. And we know that housing is one of the main carbon emitters. Terrifyingly, there are still highly placed and well-funded climate change deniers and foot-draggers within the body politic here and across the Atlantic.

“To believe in a future goal, we have to have that compelling vision of how it could be”

But the overall priority is clear, and for social purpose organisations. What could be a better social purpose than the survival of the human race?

That said, the obstacles to the decarbonisation seem legion as we look forward from 2022. How can the necessary billions be found and then eventually paid off? What other priorities will need to be set aside, or at least downgraded in terms of urgency?

Development of new socially rented homes looks certain to be scaled back, despite burgeoning demand. Will some properties need to be sold off to pay for the work, thus further reducing the overall supply of social housing at a time when it is greatly needed? Where will the material and labour come from, at a time when both are subject to shortages and delays?

Already, we are seeing problems in the delivery of early decarbonisation initiatives. There are so many questions and fewer answers.