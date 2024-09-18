Immigration policies ‘virtually guarantee’ destitution and homelessness for thousands in Scotland, study finds

Destitution and homelessness have been “virtually guaranteed” for thousands of people living long term in Scotland, thanks to the impact of “hostile” immigration policies, a study has found #UKhousing

“Experiences of trauma, violence, stigma, and discrimination were widespread,” said the report by academics from Heriot-Watt University and backed by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

The study, which also carried out in-depth interviews with 30 people who had experienced NRPF or RE, and 17 professionals supporting the group, additionally uncovered poor physical and mental health, even relative to other disadvantaged groups.

The research, based on a survey of 138 people with no recourse to public funds (NRPF) or other restricted eligibility (RE) for statutory support, found “virtually all” were experiencing homelessness (93%) or destitution (97%).

Professor Beth Watts-Cobbe, one of its writers, said, “The level of need, deprivation, disadvantage and trauma experienced by those with no recourse to public funds or restricted eligibility amounts to a humanitarian crisis among a group often hidden from public view.

“It is time to stop passing the buck. Radical, urgent reforms are needed that prioritise people’s ability to access the essentials and live a dignified life.”

The new study called on all levels of government to make urgent changes to end what it describes as “destitution by design” – a term also used in a report by the All-Party Parliamentary Groups on poverty and migration earlier this year.

It said the UK government must change course around immigration policy, simplifying routes to settlement, and that the Scottish government should use “all devolved levers at its disposal” to mitigate the crisis.

NRPF is a condition placed on many migrants as part of their leave to remain in the UK – often if their application for asylum has been refused – which stops them from accessing housing or other welfare benefits.

Most respondents to the new survey had been living in Scotland for years or decades.

Two-thirds (66%) of the people surveyed, all of whom were accessing support via the Fair Way Scotland charity, were not permitted to work, severely limiting their ability to improve their circumstances.

The 15% of respondents who were permitted to, and seeking, work typically struggled to get a job because of health issues, homelessness and language barriers.