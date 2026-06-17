Impact of Right to Buy reforms in Social Housing Bill estimates net gain of 18,000 social homes over 10 years

A table in the 37-page document estimates that “in comparison to the pre-reform regime, the combined package would reduce Right to Buy sales and would turn net stock losses into net gains over time”.

Using the pre-November 2024 baseline, the model projects a net loss of around 26,000 homes between 2026-27 and 2035-36. Following implementation of the bill, however, it estimates a net gain of around 18,000 homes over the same period.

The bill was first revealed in the King’s Speech in May and promises new protections for social housing stock and reforms to the leasehold system.