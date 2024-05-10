Impairment costs rise more than £3m at Aster Group after ‘challenging year’

In its trading update for the 12 months to 31 March 2024, the 36,000-home housing association said its impairment costs rose more than tenfold to £3.4m, compared with £291,000 in the previous period.

Aster said it continued to “face cost challenges which have been tightly controlled, with savings and efficiencies seen across the business”.

“We have increased investment in our stock in the second half of the year both through our planned investment programme and through higher levels of maintenance and repair spend experienced during the winter months,” it said.

The group’s interest cover, including repairs, decreased by 38.3 percentage points to 126.4%.

Turnover for the 12 months rose from £301m to £314m, with an increase in operating profit of £9.5m to £76.4m.