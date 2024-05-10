Impairment costs rise more than £3m at Aster Group after ‘challenging year’

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Aster Group has reported an increase of over £3m in impairment costs for its housing assets due to higher spending on maintenance and repairs over the winter.
In its trading update for the 12 months to 31 March 2024, the 36,000-home housing association said its impairment costs rose more than tenfold to £3.4m, compared with £291,000 in the previous period.
Aster said it continued to “face cost challenges which have been tightly controlled, with savings and efficiencies seen across the business”.
“We have increased investment in our stock in the second half of the year both through our planned investment programme and through higher levels of maintenance and repair spend experienced during the winter months,” it said.
The group’s interest cover, including repairs, decreased by 38.3 percentage points to 126.4%.
Turnover for the 12 months rose from £301m to £314m, with an increase in operating profit of £9.5m to £76.4m.
Aster said its profit before tax of £41.9m – down from £55.3m in the previous period – had been achieved “despite another challenging year”, while operating profit was “slightly behind budget”.
The landlord also reported a slight uptick in its social housing operating margin, rising from 20.5% to 22.4%. Its operating margin remained the same at 15.8%, while the underlying operating margin rose to 16.9% when adjusted for the impairment costs.
Aster’s rent arrears for the 12 months “continue to be tightly managed and remained strong at 1.75%” compared to 1.8% the previous period.
It said that it had continued to focus on governance modernisation, including simplifying its committee structure and “working towards further strengthening our approach to hearing customer voice”.
Net debt during the year increased to £1.2bn from £1.1bn and liquidity totalled £341m, compared with £312m the previous period.
During the year, £250m of medium-term notes were issued at an all-in rate of 5.4%, the landlord said.
Aster said Central and Cecil Housing Trust had now been “fully integrated” and that it had invested over £11m in Enham Trust to date.
Its acquisition of Enham represented a £12.8m gain on acquisition in the prior year.
Home completions were down compared with the previous period, falling to 997 from 1,312. Of these, 517 were for affordable rent, 405 for shared ownership and 75 sold on the open market.
Sales of shared ownership and open market sales properties decreased slightly, reaching 515 homes for the period to 31 March compared with 556 the previous year.
Shared ownership properties saw “high demand”, Aster said, with first tranche sales totalling £48m for the period for 387 homes at an average of 41% equity. It added that a “slight downturn in staircasing sales” continued.
Aster said it had a “strong forward pipeline in place”, with a contracted pipeline of 3,174 homes. However, it noted that “capacity has plateaued due to the pressures from our operating environment including inflation, interest rates and investment into existing stock”.
The housing association said it had entered into contract on 10 schemes that will provide more than 850 homes and entered a contractors framework with seven developers.
“Our Homes England strategic partnership, which will deliver 1,500 homes, is progressing well with all homes identified for the programme,” Aster said. It added that navigating the planning system remains its “biggest challenge”.
During the 12 months to 31 March, Aster claimed £29.3m of grant through the strategic partnership and £2.7m from the Greater London Authority.
In November last year, Aster revealed it had renegotiated its strategic partnership delivery plans and increased its grant funding from Homes England to £127m.
Aster also said it had signed a joint venture with South East developer and house builder Thakeham to deliver its “first all net carbon zero site”.
In September, Aster was one of six landlords that housing secretary Michael Gove sent a letter to over severe maladministration findings.
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