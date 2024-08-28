Impairment costs see Hyde’s surplus fall by 78% as starts plummet

Impairment costs see Hyde’s operating surplus fall by 78% as starts plummet #UKhousing

The previous year had seen £57.2m in net gains from swap valuations and break costs, Hyde said.

The social landlord reported a statutory surplus – after operating cost adjustments and gains on financial instruments – of £25.9m compared to £117.5m the previous year.

Contractor insolvencies on two developments contributed to the decrease, as well as the reappraisal of two developments and the change of intended use of one scheme, Hyde said.

The landlord also saw a reduction in development and joint venture surplus, with outright and first tranche sales dropping year on year, falling 41.7% to £42.4m.

Joint venture income more than halved, falling to £22.3m, which led to a decrease in the share of surplus from this part of the business dropping by £3.9m to £1.2m.

Housing property sales rose, however, resulting in a surplus of £46m, versus £38.9m the previous year.

Starts were down by three-fifths year on year in 2023-24 at 823, compared to 2,105 in the previous year.

Although Hyde completed 630 homes in 2023-24, a slight uptick on last year’s total of 625, this was far below its target of 1,105 homes.

“This is lower than target, as we proactively managed our development pipeline to reduce our exposure to build and sales risk,” Hyde said.

In 2022-23, Hyde also missed its delivery target of 814 homes, but by a smaller margin of 189.

The housing association has a goal of completing 4,760 homes between 2024 and 2028, around three-quarters of which will be affordable.