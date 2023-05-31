The shared ownership scheme offers affordability, security and a stepping stone to full homeownership. Testimonials published by housing associations and their agents invariably portray happy customers – but this isn’t the whole story.

More than four decades after the launch of the shared ownership scheme, there is remarkably little publicly available, granular data on long-term outcomes and impact for shared owners.

Those promotional testimonials tend to feature relatively recent homebuyers.

And housing sector research and evaluation largely focuses on short-term aspects such as ‘awareness’, consumer demand and sales completions.

But do the majority of shared owners experience good, long-term outcomes?