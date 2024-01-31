This improvement was reported by Inside Housing in October, with the estimated £750m SHPS deficit on track to be cleared in fewer than five years.

Discussions around the current valuation of the SHPS began in September and a new actuarial valuation is expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Ahead of this new position, experts from pensions advisor LCP believe landlords have an opportunity to take another look at their pension cost and risk exposures.

The SHPS is run by TPT Retirement Solutions, the pensions provider, and around 65,000 employees from the social housing sector are enrolled in the scheme.

Andy O’Regan, client and strategic partnerships director at TPT, said: “The funding and investment strategy set at the 2020 valuation has contributed to improvements in the funding position of the scheme over the past three years.