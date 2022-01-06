In an insane housing system, crazy policies make a weird kind of sense

Mortgages at seven times income sound crazy, because they are. But they also reflect a lack of viable alternatives for buyers – and policymakers, writes Jules Birch #UKhousing

It’s just one deal and it has probably already generated more than enough publicity to be worth it for the company involved.

Take that seven times income and add five times a partner’s salary, and a couple each earning £25,000 could borrow £300,000 to buy a £330,000 home, well above Nationwide’s new UK average of £255,000. Take out the loan for 40 years rather than the traditional 25 and they can reduce their monthly payments too.

At the end of a year in which house prices have risen at their fastest rate since 2006 and interest rates began to rise from record lows, and at the start of one in which household incomes face a squeeze, the timing of the new deal from online broker Habito looks, shall we say, interesting.

It sounds crazy and it is. New mortgages at up to seven times a person’s income look like a reminder of the excessively loose lending seen before the financial crisis and the collapse of Northern Rock.

However, seen in a broader context it can only add to the pressure on house prices and further enrich existing property owners even as it improves market access for those who want to buy.

Read the small print and you’ll find that this deal is restricted to secure professions in the public and private sectors unless you earn more than £75,000, and that the fixed rates for a 90% mortgage are 4.64% for a 25-year loan and 5.6% for a 40-year loan.

Add a product fee of £1,995 and consider that if you do take out a 40-year loan to reduce your monthly repayments you will still have more than half of it to repay after 25 years and several deep breaths will be needed before taking the plunge.

“You could wait for house prices to crash and become more affordable, but the past decade has shown that you could be waiting a long time for that”

And yet… what’s the alternative? Yes, this is an extreme example but if you choose not to stretch yourself to the limit in your monthly mortgage repayments then you will probably be stuck paying more than that in rent to a landlord.

Not only that but you will probably be paying your landlord’s mortgage at a time when the buy-to-let market is not subject to the same restrictions on lending and repayments are cheaper because they are interest-only.

You could wait for house prices to crash and become more affordable, but the past decade has shown that you could be waiting a long time for that. The housing market has become so central to politics and the economy that it behaves as though it has an implicit government guarantee.

In the days before the Big Bang and lending market liberalisation in the 1980s, the standard income multiples for a mortgage were three times income or two-and-a-half times joint income and interest rates were far higher. It is no coincidence that house prices were actually affordable then.