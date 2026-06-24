In depth with Inside Housing’s Biggest Builder

Following two mergers in quick succession, Bromford Flagship LiveWest has topped our Biggest Builders survey. Grainne Cuffe speaks to the landlord’s chief development officer and executive director of development and investment about how it got here #UKhousing

Following the merger, BFL has come out on top for total completions (2,871).

Last year, Bromford Flagship ranked third in our Biggest Builders data for completions, fourth for starts, and second for pipeline. LiveWest ranked 13th, ninth and 11th respectively.

Inside Housing is speaking to Mr Baldwinson, formerly executive director of development at LiveWest, alongside Martyn Blackman, formerly chief investment officer at Bromford. Now they lead development at the 126,000-home mammoth association. Published yesterday, Inside Housing’s Biggest Builders places BFL at the top of the list, with nearly 2,900 homes completed in one year.

It has been a transformational 18 months for the organisation. In February last year, Midlands-based Bromford merged with Flagship in the East of England to create an 80,000-home landlord. Just 11 months later the landlord merged again, this time with South West housing association LiveWest.

“The premise for this merger wasn’t one of financial difficulty – it was three high-performing, financially resilient organisations joining together to increase or to create capacity to invest in new and existing homes.” Clear words from Russell Baldwinson, executive director of development and investment at Bromford Flagship LiveWest (BFL).

And not only did it come out on top for pipeline, it led by a lot. BFL expects to deliver 3,116 homes this coming year, an increase of 8% compared to the year before, and 1,181 more than the landlord in second place (Places for People).

It aims to reach an annual delivery of 4,000 homes in around seven years. Given the significant regulatory and financial pressures on social landlords, how is it managing to keep up this momentum?

Mr Baldwinson is at pains to make clear that BFL’s development ambitions will not get in the way of providing residents with a good service.

“That’s a really important thing for us as an organisation, and a big part of that is having a place-based approach to working and investing in homes and trying to create an environment where our customers thrive,” he says.

On average, BFL will be investing £200m per year in its existing homes and £1bn in development.

“We’ve brought three really strong organisations together,” says Mr Blackman, who is now BFL’s chief development officer.

“Government and Homes England asked housing associations to be ambitious in their bids. We’ve been ambitious in that bid and government now needs to stand up and support organisations that can deliver”

The organisations were “well established” in a significant geographical area that includes the South West, the Midlands and East Anglia, and they already had a track record of delivery, which makes for “strong market conditions,” he continues.

Mr Baldwinson says mergers often bring together one very strong organisation and one that is not performing as well, but that wasn’t the case here. “Each organisation was strong in its own right before it came together, so it’s one plus one, plus one, equals four,” he says.

Altogether, the mergers have created about £3.4bn worth of additional capacity. That equates to about 14,000 homes, at least half of which would be for social rent, he says.

Speaking of capacity to build homes, the government’s new £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) closed for initial strategic partnership bids in April. Successful applicants will be announced in autumn.

What can BFL share with us? Mr Baldwinson says it “won’t be a secret” that the landlord has put in a bid for the Strategic Partnership Plus (SP+) route. SP+ partners must commit to building at least 1,000 homes by 2029 and 4,000 per year by 2036. Bids have an initial cap of £700m, which will not fully fund BFL’s development programme.