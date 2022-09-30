In memory of Sam Webb

Fearless and resolute, the quietly spoken but reliably dogged Sam was often an irritant to the architectural establishment, but his motives were never in doubt and his “services to architecture” were fully recognised in his later years with an MBE in 2021.

Above all, Sam supported tenants, never happier than when crouched around a crowded kitchen table sketching joints and panels and patiently explaining the structure of buildings, the failings, and the dangers.

After the Lakanal House tragedy, Sam produced an independent expert report that identified the presence of combustible panels on the exterior of the building as an important factor in the spread of the fire, which killed six people.

He helped the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fire Safety to press ministers for action on the findings but, as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry subsequently revealed, this was largely ignored. Interviewed on the Today programme the morning after the Grenfell fire and breathless with emotion, Sam didn’t say “I warned you”, but he had done, over and over again.

“Above all, Sam supported tenants, never happier than when crouched around a crowded kitchen table sketching joints and panels and patiently explaining the structure of buildings, the failings, and the dangers”

In the following months, then in his late 70s but as driven as ever, Sam co-founded Tower Blocks UK to provide practical resources, technical information and legal advice to tower block tenants, most recently through a self-help interactive website called FixMyBlock.

Danielle Gregory, tenant and co-leader of Tower Blocks UK, said: “Sam was a dear friend. He leaves an incredible body of research and knowledge, but his greatest legacy is the hearts and minds of all the campaigning tenants whose lives he changed forever. He was the wind beneath our wings.”

Sam was married and divorced twice. His second wife, Sheila, survives him, as do his three daughters Rachel, Hannah and Sarah, and six grandchildren.

David Robinson, co- founder, Community Links