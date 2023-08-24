In praise of kindness

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James Tickell reveals why kindness is one of the first words that springs to mind when he thinks about his experiences in the social housing sector – and it is worth dwelling on why
In a troubled world, the kindness of strangers is life-affirming. It is also confirmation that human nature has its good sides as well as the dark.
For instance, in some faraway places, I have received humbling hospitality from some of the poorest people on the planet, and will never forget their extraordinary generosity.
Looking back over several decades working in and around social housing, I realise how often I have experienced similar acts of kindness, usually unrewarded, sometimes even unnoticed at the time. I feel gratitude for having landed – somewhat randomly all those years ago – in a sector where so many colleagues and contacts put their values into practice.
It’s good to remember that as we read negative headlines about social landlords and worry about poor perceptions of the sector as a whole.
The story starts one hot afternoon in the 1980s, with a job interview for a housing association in south London. After the interview, the chief executive took me to one side and expressed polite disappointment that someone of ‘apparent intelligence’ had come for the interview not knowing what a housing association actually was. He had a point.
However, he had written down for me the name of a book I should read and promised that I would then have a better chance of getting the next job I applied for. And he was right. My first job in housing came just a couple of weeks later, with the book well under my belt. But why didn’t he just mutter some oath and see me smartly out of the door?
Much later, I even got to become friends with the two authors of the book, and later still to work closely with that kind chief executive.
Since then, I’ve experienced so many more instances of unprompted generosity and kindness. There were the two colleagues in the first housing association who made it their business to teach me all they knew about development.
There were also the contacts who supported me, shy and unconfident as I was, to become chair of a large homelessness hostel board, even though I had only a hazy idea then of what a board was, or how it should work.
“Kindness can take many forms and work in different directions”
Resulting from that, the chair of the large parent housing association who, perhaps rashly, co-opted me to that board. This in turn led to being a statutory appointee on the board of another troubled organisation.
Following on, that was how I eventually came to be working for the housing regulator a few years later.
There, my two bosses, again, took it upon themselves to teach me about the many and varied ways of regulation, bureaucracy, politics and problem-solving. They were even generous enough to encourage my spending some sabbatical months in Chicago, studying housing and race policies in the USA.
Looking back, I still find it hard to imagine what they saw in me, and I will forever be in their debt.
The story continued at the National Housing Federation and then of course with Campbell Tickell.
Who would have gambled on a former regulator and housing apparatchik having a future in consultancy? Who could have thought it a good idea to put such a person in charge of a troubled 10,000-home housing association with 2,000 employees for 18 months?
But in the second half of my time in housing, the unexpected kindnesses came not only from my bosses and peers, but also from those I led and managed, as well as the tenants and frontline workers I met in the course of my work. Kindness can take many forms and work in different directions.
So, you may wonder, is this just another case of existing privilege being rewarded? Would I have received the same kindnesses had I not been a white middle-class man with a degree? I can’t really answer those questions, and have to acknowledge that they are fair to ask.
“You can hardly ever repay the kindness directly to the person who gave it. You need to pass it on to others”
Kindness needs to be an equal opportunities employer. Those who have been kind to me are certainly a diverse group, by any reckoning.
Meanwhile, what have I learned? At risk of sounding preachy, first of all that you can hardly ever repay the kindness directly to the person who gave it. You need to pass it on to others, hopefully creating a slow-burn chain reaction. In doing so, be sure to include people who don’t necessary look, talk or think like you.
Second, that small acts of kindness, particularly to those early in their careers or experiencing turbulence, can once in a while have a disproportionate long-term positive effect.
Third, and perhaps most important, the enduring truth of that old adage “the more you give, the more you get”.
I am sure that housing still has more kindness around than most other sectors. Long may it so remain. Yes, it has the odd bad actor too, but mercifully few and far between.
As for my many and varied benefactors, if you are reading this, I thank you and remember what you did with humility and gratitude.
And now, dear reader, if you’ve read this far, it’s over to you!
James Tickell, partner, Campbell Tickell
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