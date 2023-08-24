In praise of kindness

James Tickell reveals why kindness is one of the first words that springs to mind when he thinks about his experiences in the social housing sector – and it is worth dwelling on why #UKhousing

The story starts one hot afternoon in the 1980s, with a job interview for a housing association in south London. After the interview, the chief executive took me to one side and expressed polite disappointment that someone of ‘apparent intelligence’ had come for the interview not knowing what a housing association actually was. He had a point.

It’s good to remember that as we read negative headlines about social landlords and worry about poor perceptions of the sector as a whole.

Looking back over several decades working in and around social housing, I realise how often I have experienced similar acts of kindness, usually unrewarded, sometimes even unnoticed at the time. I feel gratitude for having landed – somewhat randomly all those years ago – in a sector where so many colleagues and contacts put their values into practice.

For instance, in some faraway places, I have received humbling hospitality from some of the poorest people on the planet, and will never forget their extraordinary generosity.

In a troubled world, the kindness of strangers is life-affirming. It is also confirmation that human nature has its good sides as well as the dark.

However, he had written down for me the name of a book I should read and promised that I would then have a better chance of getting the next job I applied for. And he was right. My first job in housing came just a couple of weeks later, with the book well under my belt. But why didn’t he just mutter some oath and see me smartly out of the door?

Much later, I even got to become friends with the two authors of the book, and later still to work closely with that kind chief executive.

Since then, I’ve experienced so many more instances of unprompted generosity and kindness. There were the two colleagues in the first housing association who made it their business to teach me all they knew about development.

There were also the contacts who supported me, shy and unconfident as I was, to become chair of a large homelessness hostel board, even though I had only a hazy idea then of what a board was, or how it should work.

“Kindness can take many forms and work in different directions”

Resulting from that, the chair of the large parent housing association who, perhaps rashly, co-opted me to that board. This in turn led to being a statutory appointee on the board of another troubled organisation.

Following on, that was how I eventually came to be working for the housing regulator a few years later.

There, my two bosses, again, took it upon themselves to teach me about the many and varied ways of regulation, bureaucracy, politics and problem-solving. They were even generous enough to encourage my spending some sabbatical months in Chicago, studying housing and race policies in the USA.

Looking back, I still find it hard to imagine what they saw in me, and I will forever be in their debt.