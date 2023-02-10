‘In temporary silence’: the silent voices of children in temporary accommodation

Naomi lives in temporary accommodation with her two-year-old daughter. She has worked in retail for several years as a sales assistant and shop supervisor, and loves long walks around her local area with her daughter (picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Centre for Homelessness Impact)

Naomi lives in temporary accommodation with her two-year-old daughter. She has worked in retail for several years as a sales assistant and shop supervisor, and loves long walks around her local area with her daughter (picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Centre for Homelessness Impact)

The sector’s reckoning with structural racism must include the disproportionate number of Black, Asian and minority ethnic children in temporary accommodation, argues Roseann Ayton as Race Equality Week and Children’s Mental Health Week draw to a close

While the former remains true, the latter has changed. Thankfully the housing sector no longer resembles a pint glass of Guinness – black and brown at the bottom and entirely white at the top. However, be under no illusion, the recent emergence of Black senior leaders has not magically removed all semblance of racism from the sector. A sector which, in the eyes of many, remains ‘structurally racist’, as aptly illustrated by the issues associated with the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak and the allegations of racism associated with the Grenfell tragedy .

When I started working in the social housing sector some 25 years ago, Black, Asian and minority ethnic households were disproportionately reliant on social housing and in equal measure there were hardly any Black senior leaders within the sector.

Over the past few decades, the world of homelessness and housing options has changed beyond all recognition, largely due to changes in social policy and the wealth of procedural hoop-jumping required to assist those in housing need. There are, however, some things that remain as true today as they were decades ago.

When we consider the rates of homelessness in London, Black, Asian and minority ethnic households continue to be disproportionately represented, which is proof positive that, despite some changes in leadership, the plight of this demographic cohort remains largely unchanged. This, coupled with the cost of living crisis, will invariably see more Black, Asian and minority ethnic homeless households driven further and further into poverty and deprivation.

According to the House of Commons Library, there were 94,870 households in temporary accommodation at the end of June 2022, of which 120,710 were dependent children, or one in 100 of all children in England. The scramble for suitable temporary accommodation for homeless households remains at fever pitch, with councils being forced in some instances to place households ‘out of borough’, thereby removing children from their schools and wider family support networks.

These children suffer in silence and can often reside in temporary accommodation for months and even years on end. Principally driven by market forces and cheap rents, temporary accommodation is often located in the poorest and most deprived areas.

“Children who form part of a homeless household are often the forgotten silent voices who absorb the constant stresses, anxieties and strains of their parents while simultaneously absorbing their physical environment”

Children in temporary accommodation may be potentially exposed to all manner of risks and social ills such as county lines, grooming and violent crime. Added to which, the temporary accommodation provided may be affected by damp, mould or other disrepair, thereby posing a direct risk to the physical health of young children.

Children who form part of a homeless household are often the forgotten silent voices who absorb the constant stresses, anxieties and strains of their parents while simultaneously absorbing their physical environment. An environment that often gives rise to interference with their schooling/learning outputs, sleep deprivation/disruption, claustrophobia and social isolation.

Despite London being the capital of the fifth largest economy in the world, it has the second highest rates of child poverty in the UK (the North East has the highest poverty rate).

Children are profoundly affected by homelessness and are forced (through no fault of their own) to reside in temporary accommodation in a capital city that continues to have a cruel and unending track record of child poverty stretching back to Dickensian times.