In the cost of living crisis, good-quality housing is more important than ever

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The cost of living crisis is affecting many people detrimentally. This is why good-quality, affordable housing is more important than ever, says Barbara Brownlee
Last year, a YouGov study revealed 47% of adults in England believed their current financial situation was impacting their mental health negatively. With the UK still firmly in the cost of living crisis, more financial hardship lies ahead, which will have a knock-on effect on mental health.
With this in mind, the affordable-housing sector is attempting to ensure that those struggling financially have the support they need to feel secure. This includes increasing Community Chest fund grants and working closely with local authorities to make sure the most vulnerable have access to necessary services.
These actions are essential measures in helping to ease the pressures felt by many as the economic situation continues to bite.
During challenging times, the provision of affordable, safe and good-quality accommodation is more important than ever. Alleviating this source of financial strain can help improve household mental health as people navigate the difficult effects of the cost of living crisis. A poll by the Mental Health Foundation in November 2022 found that 10% of adults in the UK were experiencing feelings of hopelessness about their financial situation.
However, the housing sector faces its own affordability crisis. With the government’s introduction of the 7% social rent cap, the rising cost of bills and the increased cost of borrowing, it has become more difficult for housing associations to prioritise the building of new affordable good-quality homes.
Housing associations must instead direct their efforts and funds to repairing and maintaining their existing stock and seek more cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver services to residents.
Community and affordability
For many, however, the homes built by housing associations provide more than just a roof over their heads. The co-operative model that several affordable housing associations are based on also provides an important support network and sense of community for some of the most vulnerable in our society.
Yet, in the face of current economic headwinds, communities and support networks are in danger of being eroded. The Mental Health Foundation reports that money stresses have caused 23% of people to meet up with loved ones less than usual.
Rising rent is also having a detrimental effect on communities. In London, rent reached a record high of £2,480 a month in the last quarter of 2022, and the average rent for properties fresh on the market outside the capital was up by 9.7%. These increasing prices are forcing households to move further away from family, friends and beloved communities to secure housing they can afford.
“Money stresses have caused 23% of people to meet up with loved ones less than usual”
The situation is only likely to get worse. A growing number of councils and housing associations across the country are pausing or dropping their housing development goals due to a lack of sufficient funds, coupled with housing secretary Michael Gove’s watering down of the UK’s planning policy reform.
Collaboration is the key
With economic pressures on all sides, it is more important than ever that the government works hard to find alternative solutions to address the country’s current housing crisis. Plans to provide homes for those in need must be delivered.
A strong start would be to increase subsidies, without which the provision of affordable housing can’t be achieved. The average subsidy required to build a two-bedroom flat and let it as a social rent in London is £350,000, not including the cost of land.
Current grant levels do not go anywhere near this figure. Architects, developers, local authorities, community leaders and housing associations must work together to design and construct good-quality and affordable developments that can be delivered economically and provide the haven of safety and support that is so valuable for their residents.
For example, in the borough of Westminster, the council has extended an invitation to housing associations working in the area to submit ideas on how the number of affordable homes being built can be increased. Additionally, the council is looking at ways to coordinate service delivery from a range of housing associations in a single area.
These are the collaborative and innovative steps that have the power to build strong, happier and supportive communities.
Barbara Brownlee, chief executive, Soho Housing Association
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